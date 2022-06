Hilton Salt Lake City Center makes planning a Salt Lake staycation easy, with amenities for any kind of vacationer. Start your day with a sunrise salutation at Trofi, led by executive chef Tony Coppernoll. “Our breakfast menu offers a variety of flavorful dishes uniquely infused with the honey extracted from our rooftop beehives and garnished with the fresh herbs grown in our on-site gardens,” says Coppernoll. “Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or light start to your morning, Trofi has something for everyone.” The brunch menu also features classic cocktails with a twist, like the Trofi Bloody Mary with maple pepper bacon, or cherry-infused mimosas.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO