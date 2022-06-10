ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Trailer Fire at Old Shell Road in Mobile

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Several Mobile Fire-Resue trucks were called to a trailer fire off of Old Shell Road Friday afternoon.

The trailer was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. Crews were able to put out the fire, but the trailer was destroyed. A charred framework is the only thing that remains of the structure.

Firefighters confirmed that no one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire. Mobile Fire-Rescue will investigate the cause of the fire. The fire happened Friday, June 10, at about 2:28 p.m.

