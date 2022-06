Cody Rhodes says John Cena helped him when he was struggling with "recent" polarizing audience reactions. John Cena is perhaps the most polarizing WWE Superstar of all time. Dueling chants of, “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks” became a staple of WWE events throughout the majority of the 2010s. John Cena was never bothered by this. it was always stated that as long as the crowd is making noise and vocalizing their opinions, John was doing his job.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO