ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

High-speed motorcycle crash in Nevada County turns fatal

ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist died on Highway 49 by Reader Ranch Road Thursday night. CHP Grass Valley officers responded to the call and Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire arrived at the scene at 10:55 p.m....

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Hwy 20 closed due to overturned tanker truck

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 connector due to a tanker truck that went off the road, according to Caltrans District 3. California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the collision around 11:30 a.m. CHP said the drive let rear wheels of the trailer leave […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP looking for suspect in Palermo hit-and-run crash

OROVILLE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a white Kia after a crash in Palermo Monday morning. The CHP said a white Kia crashed into another vehicle on Palermo Road at Lincoln Boulevard just before 7 a.m. The driver then took off north on Palermo Road.
PALERMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oak Park, CA
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Nevada City, CA
County
Nevada County, CA
Nevada County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Suspect Arrested in Yuba City Fatal Accident

Arrest Made in Fatal Accident Involving Pedestrian on Garden Highway. A suspect in a May 19 Yuba City fatal accident involving a pedestrian was made after authorities located the vehicle in a tow yard. According to authorities with the Yuba City Police Department, a woman was crossing Garden Highway close to Del Monte Avenue at about 5:50 in the morning when she was struck by the driver of a Honda. The Honda driver fled the scene afterward. The woman crossing the road suffered major injuries in the crash and died later at the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs in Citrus Heights

Motorcyclist Crashes Into On-Ramp Wall at Antelope Road On-Ramp. A motorcycle crash in Citrus Heights on June 10 ended in the death of the rider. The collision occurred on the westbound Antelope Road on-ramp to westbound I-80 at around 9:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the motorcycle struck the on-ramp wall near the top.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Crash in Lincoln Causes Injuries

A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in Lincoln on June 10. The accident happened on Nicolaus Road near Highway 65 during daylight hours, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The injured party was transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. The car burst into flames, and authorities said the vehicle remained on fire for some time after the crash, delaying an investigation into the solo-vehicle accident. There is no report issued as to the condition of the injured party at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Reader Ranch Road
crimevoice.com

Man accused of leading 140+ mph police pursuit in Corvette

Originally published as a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 15, 2022 at approximately 2216 hours, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harrison attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles that were racing in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 20 in Yuba City.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter June 8-12: People behaving badly and problems on the lake

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for June 8-12, 2022. June 8. Biting...
QUINCY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died After A Medical Emergency At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of a woman and two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. 30-year-old Ariel Pittman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say Pittman was wearing a lifejacket at the time, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
ABC10

Man found dead in South Sacramento following hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead early Monday morning in South Sacramento. The man was found dead after being hit by a vehicle along Florin Road. The California Highway Patrol received a call just after midnight from a passerby who noticed what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Apparently Struck, Killed By Car Found Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a John Doe who had apparently been struck and killed by a car was found along Florin Road early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says, a little after 12 a.m., someone came across the body in the street along westbound Florin Road, east of Bowling Drive, and called 911. Officers say the John Doe was likely hit by a car, but it’s unclear exactly when. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. No description of a suspect has been given at this point and detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses. The name of the man killed is unknown. All three lanes of westbound Florin Road in the immediate area were closed for a little over an hour.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Offensive words, stalking, felon arrest

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. June 1. Brandon Scott Easton, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary and an outside felony warrant in the 3900 block...
FOX40

Man suspected of violent kidnapping in Nevada County arrested

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Allyn Charpentier was found and arrested on Sunday, several weeks after allegedly taking part in a violent kidnapping at a store.  The sheriff’s office said Charpentier was arrested while driving a stolen car. On May 8, the sheriff’s office said it received several reports […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Hit and Run Suspect Arrested

Officers arrest a suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman walking in Yuba City last month. Officials tell the Appeal Democreat that someone reported finding the suspect vehicle, which had been burned, at a local tow yard.
ABC10

Highway 70 closed due to mudslides in Butte and Plumas counties

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — According to California Highway Patrol, Highway 70 is closed in Butte and Plumas counties due to mudslides blocking the roadway. On Monday, a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of Highway 70 was closed indefinitely after mud, boulders and dead trees inundated lanes during flash floods along a wildfire burn scar.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy