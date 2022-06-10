ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Howard P. Chase, 79

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — Howard “Butch” Philip Chase, 79, of County Drive, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia. Howard was born on February 23, 1943 in Lincoln, son of the late Howard Austin Chase and Cecelia C. (Boucher) Liberty. Howard graduated from...

Kerma A. Shampney, 88

FRANKLIN — Kerma A. (Lowd) Shampney, 88, a resident of Warner for most of her life, passed away peacefully at her niece's home in Hopkinton after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on February 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta (Carter) Lowd. She...
FRANKLIN, NH
Dorothy N. Currier, 101

Dorothy N. Currier, 101, passed away on May, 30, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived a long and productive life and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years John (Jack) Currier. She is survived by her three sons, Donald (Joanne) of Killingworth, CT.; Peter (Ann) of Northfield, NH and Scott (Pam) of New Bedford, MA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Natalie Bacon, 57

LACONIA — Natalie Walker Bacon, 57, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the VNA Hospice Home in Concord surrounded by her tribe of loved ones. Natalie was born in Laconia on April 8, 1965, the fifth child of Earle and Marguerite (Gilbert) Walker. She was raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School. Natalie was employed by the State of NH, Department of Health and Human Services for many years.
LACONIA, NH
Kennith D. Brock, 78

LACONIA — Kennith “Ken” D. Brock, 78, was born in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Concord Hospital-Laconia following complications due to recently diagnosed lung cancer. Ken graduated from Texas A&M University, his beloved alma mater, with B.S. and M.S. degrees....
LACONIA, NH
Laconia, NH
Obituaries
City
Lincoln, NH
City
Laconia, NH
Saluting the flag

The town of Gilford added the official town flag, and the MIA/POW flag to the poles outside the town offices on Flag Day, June 14. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
GILFORD, NH
Community Arts are alive at the Belknap Mill this Friday

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host a celebration of the arts on Friday, June 17. An artist reception in the Riverside Gallery for the Joe Sack Photography exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Then beginning at 6 p.m., Steve Dennis will be the featured performer for the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series. All concerts are free & open to the public.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Summer activities at Hall Memorial Library

NORTHFIELD — Kick off Summer Reading at the annual Touch-A-Truck event on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Explore all types of trucks, grab food from a food truck, and sign-up for Summer Reading. Children aged through 11 will be earning beads and brag tags for every 100 minutes...
NORTHFIELD, NH
Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 181 service calls from June 6 through midday Monday. Ten people were arrested. Angeline M. Pelky, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Kevin S. Hogaboom, 43, of Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense). Darcy Thibaudeau, 43, of Rochester, was arrested on...
BELMONT, NH
Person
Betty Brown
'Pitcher' THIS! exhibit at Meredith Fine Craft Gallery in June

MEREDITH — This June the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be hosting an exhibit titled “Pitcher” THIS!, a feature all about pitchers and similar vessels. They can be used for sangria, lemonade, iced tea, cream, maple syrup, and more. Featured in this...
MEREDITH, NH
Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 179 service calls from last Thursday through Monday. Four people were arrested. Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 21, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested for credit card fraud. Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked...
GILFORD, NH
Sachems take lacrosse title

LACONIA — The Sachems’ boys’ lacrosse team picked up its fifth state title in the program’s history on Sunday, defeating Hopkinton, 12-10. “We knew that it was going to be a difficult task to beat Hopkinton,” said head coach Steve McDonough. Laconia jumped out...
LACONIA, NH
Man who drowned in Rindge pond identified by authorities

RINDGE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said a man drowned Saturday in Rindge. Authorities on Sunday identified him as Benjamin Dabuliewucz, 38, of Warner. Police said a missing person was reported around 3 p.m. and thought to be at Pool Pond in Rindge. New Hampshire State...
RINDGE, NH
Tell us about your ride: A family ride in 'tequila gold'

LACONIA — John Allen, by his own account, is “one of the lucky ones.”. “I wasn’t one of those dads who, when they had children, had to give up the bike,” Allen said, chuckling. Allen and wife Patti have one daughter. Though she is now grown,...
LACONIA, NH
Tom Ploszaj: Thank you Concord Hospital — Laconia health care providers

The Ploszaj and Voight Family would like to recognize the attention, exemplary care and life saving attempts which the ICU staff had provided for my wife Marta Voight during her sudden illness. We would like to share with the Lakes Region that Marta had only praise for the professionalism and...
LACONIA, NH
Destination Laconia: The motorcycle of ministry murals

Editor's note: “Destination Laconia” is a series featuring patrons of Laconia Motorcycle Week. LACONIA — To get the Christian Motorcyclists Association motorcycle to Laconia Motorcycle Week, Jerry Niver first picked it up from Hatfield, Arkansas, where it was on display at a CMA outpost. He then drove the 2006 Honda Goldwing – white, and adorned with various mini-murals honoring the work of the CMA ministry – to his home in Chillicothe, Ohio in the first week of May. From Ohio, Niver brought the bike and its accompanying trailer to Americade, a week-long motorcycle rally in Lake George, New York, that takes place annually in the first year of June. From Americade, Niver, and the embellished ride entrusted to him by CMA, arrived in Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
Boston

Fundraiser established for family of drowning victims

“She was able to save Elyssa and hand her off to a fishing boat that came over to help, but drowned trying to save her son Mason." First responders have switched to a recovery operation in looking for a 6-year-old boy who went missing after he entered the Merrimack River, and whose mother died trying to save him.
AMESBURY, MA
Obituaries
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
GLOUCESTER, MA

