Howard P. Chase, 79

Editor's note: “Destination Laconia” is a series featuring patrons of Laconia Motorcycle Week. LACONIA — To get the Christian Motorcyclists Association motorcycle to Laconia Motorcycle Week, Jerry Niver first picked it up from Hatfield, Arkansas, where it was on display at a CMA outpost. He then drove the 2006 Honda Goldwing – white, and adorned with various mini-murals honoring the work of the CMA ministry – to his home in Chillicothe, Ohio in the first week of May. From Ohio, Niver brought the bike and its accompanying trailer to Americade, a week-long motorcycle rally in Lake George, New York, that takes place annually in the first year of June. From Americade, Niver, and the embellished ride entrusted to him by CMA, arrived in Laconia.

LACONIA, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO