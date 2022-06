In Tua Tagovailoa’s two years in the NFL, when he’s gotten a chance to lead the team, he hasn’t exactly had the best protection in front of him. Miami’s offensive line in 2021, his first season as the presumptive starter, was one of the worst units in the league. Right tackle Jesse Davis, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and left guard Austin Jackson didn’t perform like NFL-caliber players. Center Michael Deiter missed time last season with an injury, which forced Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter into the group at times. The only big man up front to do their job consistently well was Robert Hunt at right guard.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO