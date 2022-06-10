ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Commissioner Williams Proposed Restructured Pay Scale For Emergency Services

By Benjamin Armstrong
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutnam County Commissioner Jonathan Williams said he would like to see pay raises for emergency services in the upcoming budget. Williams shared a 10 to 12 year pay scale proposal to the county’s budget committee. Williams said the county’s pay has fallen behind compared to others in the...

