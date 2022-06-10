Commissioner Williams Proposed Restructured Pay Scale For Emergency Services

Meet several crew and cast members of the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with members of the cast and crew of the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias at the Cookeville Performing Arts Center. Director Jennifer Shank, and Scene Director Hyla Stellhorn discuss the Steel Magnolias’s background, and the unique challenges that come with directing the play. Cast members Holly Mills (M’Lynn Eatenton), Chelsea Holland (Truvy Jones), Betsy Scarisbrick (Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie), Joyce Tatum (Ouiser Boudreaux), Tina Thurman (Clariee Belcher), and Sara Cooper (Annelle Dupuy) discuss their respective characters, and what it means for each of them to get to portray each character, as well as what it’s like to be a part of a small production in a town like Cookeville. Steel Magnolias opens on Friday, June 17 at the Cookeville Performing Arts Center.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO