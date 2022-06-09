ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

With Jan. 6 hearing set to begin, GOP leaders go on attack

By Shant Shahrigian
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican lawmakers Thursday trashed the special House investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol — hours before it even began. “It is the most political and least legitimate committee in American history,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) fumed at a Thursday press conference in...

www.aol.com

Comments / 62

Lee Pocock
3d ago

gop, in other words, trumplicans go on the attack. What a joke, that simply means fear is becoming uncontrollable for them. Justice will prevail, these clowns know it's only a matter of time before law enforcement is knocking on their door!!!

Reply(1)
34
Liberal & Loving It
3d ago

“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, that your dishonor will remain.”Liz Cheney will go down in history with this quote.

Reply(2)
31
laidback69
2d ago

Trumpeters are at it again. They can’t do anything productive for Americans so they continue to attack and show their hate.

Reply
6
Related
Salon

“What is he hiding?: Ex-Ted Cruz aide accuses Kevin McCarthy of leading Jan. 6 “cover-up”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Reacting to a letter sent by attorneys representing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that their client will not honor a subpoena to appear, the Bulwark's Amanda Carpenter claimed he that he is now an "active participant" in Donald Trump's cover-up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Jim Banks
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#News Media#Gop#Republican#House#American#Capitol Hill
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy