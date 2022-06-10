ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Alice implements voluntary water conservation plan

By Ana Tamez
 4 days ago
Alice is implementing its drought contingency plan after the Lake Corpus Christi water level dipped below 88 ft.

The stage 1 voluntary water use restriction calls for residents to limit irrigation-system use to between 6-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. Even-numbered street addresses can water Sundays and Thursdays, and odd-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

These measures aim to reduce the city's water consumption by 10 percent.

See the city's drought contingency plan here .

