Alice implements voluntary water conservation plan

Alice is implementing its drought contingency plan after the Lake Corpus Christi water level dipped below 88 ft.

The stage 1 voluntary water use restriction calls for residents to limit irrigation-system use to between 6-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. Even-numbered street addresses can water Sundays and Thursdays, and odd-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

These measures aim to reduce the city's water consumption by 10 percent.

See the city's drought contingency plan here .