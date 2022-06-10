DNA on beer bottle leads to charges in Kansas City deadly shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a shooting earlier this month that left one person dead and another injured at the Colonial Terrace Apartments .
Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Andrew Keyvon Young with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted robbery, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.One dead following crash in Overland Park Friday afternoon
According to court documents, Kansas City officers responded to the Colonial Terrace Apartments just after 12 p.m. for a shooting.
Police located in the kitchen two beer bottles, one in the trash and one on a table.
The living victim told police that the deceased victim was talking to someone about purchasing a vehicle. As a result, a man came to the residence and got himself a bottle of beer from the fridge, drank it and threw it in the trash.
At one point the victim got out his wallet and Young pulled a gun from his waistband and said, “Give me the money.” He fired shots, hitting both victims, then left the scene, according to records.Man in hospital after police say he killed son, daughter in Lee’s Summit
A police analyst used social media from the victim’s phone to show he was potentially purchasing a vehicle from Young.
Police also established that DNA from Young was found on one of the beer bottles at the victim’s residence.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0