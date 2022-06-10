ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

DNA on beer bottle leads to charges in Kansas City deadly shooting

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a shooting earlier this month that left one person dead and another injured at the Colonial Terrace Apartments .

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Andrew Keyvon Young with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted robbery, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Kansas City officers responded to the Colonial Terrace Apartments just after 12 p.m. for a shooting.

Police located in the kitchen two beer bottles, one in the trash and one on a table.

The living victim told police that the deceased victim was talking to someone about purchasing a vehicle. As a result, a man came to the residence and got himself a bottle of beer from the fridge, drank it and threw it in the trash.

At one point the victim got out his wallet and Young pulled a gun from his waistband and said, “Give me the money.” He fired shots, hitting both victims, then left the scene, according to records.

A police analyst used social media from the victim’s phone to show he was potentially purchasing a vehicle from Young.

Police also established that DNA from Young was found on one of the beer bottles at the victim’s residence.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

