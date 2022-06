Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen backed Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of the Baku track and called for changes to a surface that is “way too bumpy”. Hamilton says he will race the Canadian Grand Prix despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season.It led...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO