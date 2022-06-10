ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sims gets D-1 coaching opportunity after two years at Snider

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two years of coaching her alma mater, Akilah Sims got a D-1 coaching opportunity she couldn’t pass up as the former Snider High School star is returning to the college game after two successful seasons leading the Panthers she has confirmed to WANE-TV.

Sims went 33-12 during her tenure at Snider, including posting a 20-4 mark last season as the Panthers reached the 4A regional championship game.

The Panthers are expected to field a strong team again for the 2022-23 season, led by point guard Jordyn Poole, who was recently ranked as one of the top 60 players in the class of 2024 by ESPN.

As a player, Sims was an Indiana All-Star as a senior in 2012 when she averaged 23.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.8 steals a game. After a stellar career at IUPUI, Sims played professionally overseas. She also served on Niecee Nelson’s coaching staff at Purdue Fort Wayne before taking the job at Snider.

