Children’s Mercy Wichita – Bedwetting

By Avery Osen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBedwetting is something that many kids will have problems with as they grow and mature. Some bedwetting...

Kansas Caring Hands – Angels in the Attic

Angels in the Attic is a non-profit in Cowley County that helps out so many people that are in need and can’t make ends meet. They help with all sorts of bills, accessories, food and more for them. They also have a thrift store where the proceeds of it...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Urban League hosting free drive-thru produce pantry in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Urban League of Kansas and the Kansas Food Bank are partnering together to provide a mobile fresh produce drive-thru this week. The event is from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday at 2418 East 9th Street North. Only one visit per household is permitted. Anyone in need...
WICHITA, KS
43 dogs taken from hoarding situation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita. Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes. “He wanted […]
WICHITA, KS
Homeless able to get help in the summer heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The homeless in Wichita are able to get help in the high heat this summer. HumanKind Ministries outreach team is going out to homeless communities to offer their services to those in need. “Case managers are going out into the community,” said Brie Pringle, the program manager for Homeless Services. “They’re […]
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Home Works Exteriors – Driveway Repair

We got to learn all about our friends at Wichita Home Works can help their clients with driveways and different ways that they can help repaid or totally replace the old concrete with some brand new. There can be numerous reasons as to why you might need your driveway replaced,...
WICHITA, KS
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, police said a woman who had her parental rights taken away by the court, posed as a social worker to kidnap her biological son from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school. The kidnapping led to an Amber Alert that ended after several hours with the boy found safe in Oklahoma and his non-custodial parents taken into custody.
White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over offensive text

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in the latest fallout over racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images exchanged by first responders in Wichita but wasn’t part of that batch of texts. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Capt. Keith Niemann, who was punished this month, shared the image in a WhatsApp chat with the message, “having a good morning at the firehouse.” A firefighters union official said the city was trying to “make an example” out of Niemann because the police department was criticized for giving light punishments to its implicated officers.
WICHITA, KS
WPD holds self-defense class for women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a self-defense class for women and girls at the Central Bureau Station. The class was open to women of all ages, with the goal of the class to teach women, teenagers, and young girls how to recognize and avoid dangerous situations. Y’Teva Robinson, a community […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN Summer Road Trip 2022

It’s time to hit the road for our annual KSN Summer Road Trip! This year we are changing it up a bit and traveling from Sunday to Thursday! We are heading East to get things started and will make our way to the South West and North West corners of Kansas before turning and heading back through Central Kansas to make it back to Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS
2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street was down to one lane Tuesday afternoon in south Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill made the road slick for drivers. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area was from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.
Kansas woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman is going to prison for the death of her boyfriend. On June 10, a Sedgwick County judge sentenced 20-year-old Rina Huyhn to ten years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The judge also ordered Huhyn to pay restitution of $8999.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Stabbing late Sunday sends one to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A stabbing late Sunday has sent a woman to the hospital. The incident happened in the 4200 block of E. Whitney Lane at approximately 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.
WICHITA, KS
Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
Puppies recovering after abandoned in Sumner County

Investigators are trying to find out who dumped puppies on the side of a road in Sumner County. A staff member of the Wellington Humane Society Serving Sumner County was walking on 60th street – south of town. She found four puppies in a trap. The dogs were covered in fleas and ticks, emaciated and underweight. The humane society writes on Facebook the dogs were full of parasites and dehydrated. They believe the dogs were in heat and storms for a couple of days. A veterinarian is working to get these puppies healthy, and then, they’ll be up for adoption.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

