CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More drivers are running out of gas on the road as they try to avoid paying higher fuel prices. AAA reports that Virginia’s average gas price, for example, was $4.86 per gallon Tuesday. On Jan. 1, it was $3.15. The national average price Tuesday was $5.01, compared to $3.28 at the start of January.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO