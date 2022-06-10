ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Secret Spots – Prairie Field Flowers

By Jillian Carroll
KSN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlighting Kansas and the amazing people that make up our great state has been such an incredible journey for the Good Day Kansas Family! Today we are elated to share another group that does the same, the...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Business
City
Downs, KS
Manhattan, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Toni Koraza

Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Veterans Cemetery opens columbarium with nearly 1,300 new spaces

WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - With nearly 1,300 new spaces to intern the state’s veterans who have passed away, Gov. Kelly said the new columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield is to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, June...
WINFIELD, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Great Bend Post

Photo Contest accepting entries for Kansas agriculture

Kansas agriculture has a beauty like no other and we strive to acknowledge and appreciate it throughout the state. You can show us the true beauty of the state’s ag industry through the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s annual photo contest. KDA began accepting photo entries on June 9, and will continue accepting entries until August 22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie#The Kansas Farm Bureau
KSNT News

Sunset Zoo mourns loss of male White-handed gibbon

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is mourning the loss of Dempsey, a 21-year-old, gibbon Monday. Gibbons are small apes that live in tropical rainforests. In January of 2020, Dempsey was diagnosed with kidney disease. He was on daily medication and dietary changes to slow the disease but by January of 2022 the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

4th of July weekend festivities in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many family-friendly activities are occurring around Topeka for the weekend leading up to the 4th of July, 2022. Happy Basset BBQ Competition Join Happy Basset for their 2nd annual BBQ Competition from July 1-July 3. The BBQ competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. On Saturday, July 2, judging for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
Great Bend Post

Great Bend welcomes Rocky Mountain Race Week drivers

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Great Bend, is excited to welcome drag racers to town this upcoming weekend for the Rocky Mountain Race Week! The public is invited to a special welcome event at Jack Kilby Square starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN.com

Front provides isolated storms and little heat relief

Tuesday evening storms have lifted to our north but a front is still draped across the area. This will keep conditions unsettled. Before our next chance for storms, there will be a little bit of relief from the heat to the north and west where highs will be closer to average. Portions of South Central Kansas will likely stay ahead of the front through much of the day and bake once again with highs in the middle 90s.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Campgrounds shut down after the storm

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Video shows supercell near Marysville, Kansas Saturday

MARYSVILLE, Kan. — Viewer video sent in from northern Kansas on Saturday night shows the supercell behind the tornado-warned storm that damaged Marysville, Kansas. Deanna Taphorn said she took this video while at a family farm just northeast of Marysville. The video shows the supercell at the time it...
MARYSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Tornado not responsible for Riley County damage

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The extensive storm damage done in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado, according to The National Weather Service of Topeka. Following further investigation, the NWST has determined that straight-line winds are what is responsible for a newly estimated $9.47million in damage to Riley […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy