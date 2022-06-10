ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving every child the Hope to Dream

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery child deserves a good night’s sleep. That mission statement is the...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The power outage has caused a major need for ice at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To keep the dogs cool, they are giving them ice chips and they are asking the public for bags of ice donations. There are currently 151 dogs housed at the shelter and the heat is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Brown Announces $500,000 For Licking And Knox Counties To Help Combat Addiction And Overdose Deaths

– June 13, 2022 – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Community Mental Health & Recovery Board of Licking and Knox Counties, located in Newark. Funding will aim to curb the increase in psychostimulant misuse and overdose related deaths.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pronoun choice: Why it matters to some in LGBTQ+ community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – We use pronouns every day. When you think of pronouns, you probably think of “he” referring to a man and “she” referring to a woman. However, pronouns go beyond a traditional scope, and understanding them is pivotal to respecting others, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.  Zac Boyer is the Director of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Coffee and a discussion for “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren”

MARION—Are you a grandparent looking for answers to your resource questions?. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will host a discussion about grandparents raising grandchildren. The hope is to gain insight into the challenges, barriers, and issues that grandparents may have raising their grandchildren. Feedback may help with setting up initiatives, programs, and services in this area.
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

EMA Warns of Poisonous Hemlock Plant Growing in Pickaway County

OHIO – The Poison Hemlock and wild parsnip are moving north and now flowering in Southern Ohio including Circleville that’s not a good thing. Poison Hemlock is one of the most lethal plants found in North America. The plant is a biennial weed, a plant that takes two years to complete its biological life cycle. In the first year, it undergoes primary growth where its leaves stems and roots develop, the second year after the cold months they flower and spreads by seeds.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

When will AEP restore your power? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OjlAMG. Father fined, given probation for Upper Arlington …. Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage. Woman, 83, helps with Knox County storm cleanup. Jen’s CEO stepping down. New urban farm at NBC4. Westerville Korean War soldier laid to rest.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive

When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Protest outside Columbus City Hall calls for end to violence

Protest outside Columbus City Hall calls for end to violence. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3mMIaS6. Protest outside Columbus City Hall calls for end …. 2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S. NBC4 Midday Mid-Ohio Urban Farm Groundbreaking. LIST: Best pizza restaurants in Columbus ranked. How to celebrate Columbus’ 614...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

First Lady visits Deer Creek, opens new book trail

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Through a partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), First Lady Fran DeWine opened a new Storybook Trail in Deer Creek State Park today. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the First Lady on the new trail to mark the celebration.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Help us report the news: Share your storm photos (and stories)

I woke up around 4 a.m. to a pitch-black apartment – and, after looking out my window and checking social media, the realization that a serious storm had hit Knox County overnight. After stumbling through my morning routine with a flashlight, I set out to grab some coffee and...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Demonstration at Columbus City Hall calls for end to violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There have been 57 homicides in Columbus so far this year, and the city is honoring those lives lost and calling for peace during Gun Violence Awareness Month. Central Ohio residents and the Columbus City Council gathered at city hall Monday to call attention to gun violence and ask for change. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 83, helps with Knox County storm cleanup

Woman, 83, helps with Knox County storm cleanup. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zxUqgO. Father fined, given probation for Upper Arlington …. Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage. When will AEP restore your power?. Jen’s CEO stepping down. New urban farm at NBC4. Westerville Korean War soldier laid to rest.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

