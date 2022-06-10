ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres will retire Ryan Miller's No. 30 during the 2022-23 season

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres announced on Friday that the team plans to retire former goaltender Ryan Miller's No. 30 and induct Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame. Miller's number will be retired in a ceremony at KeyBank Center sometime during the 2022-23 season. The official date of Miller's number...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI in an 11-9 loss Tuesday over Miami. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Swipes fifth bag

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a 2-0 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay. Rizzo singled and eventually stole third base in the eighth inning. The veteran has reached base safely in 11 straight games, posting a .267/.340/.533 with four homers. While he's posting his lowest batting average and OBP of his career, his .477 SLG is his highest since 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plans to attend minicamp

Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills reportedly are in contact with his agents, though, and the fact he returned to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Ryan Miller
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle

Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nhl Draft#The Buffalo Sabres#Induct Miller#Hall Of Fame#Netminder
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls in free agency, per report

Zach LaVine has been linked to several teams as an impending free agent since his Chicago Bulls were knocked out of the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks. After revealing that he plans "to enjoy free agency" following that loss to Milwaukee, rumors have suggested his interest in the Blazers, Spurs, Lakers and others. But according to Bleacher Report, it doesn't look like any of those teams will be able to successfully recruit the two-time All-Star, as the outlet reports that LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

JaCoby Jones: Let go by Royals

Jones was released by Kansas City on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Jones joined the Royals on a minor-league deal in December but struggled to a .214/.270/.357 slash line in 38 games with Triple-A Omaha. The 30-year-old had a .460 OPS in 36 contests for the Tigers last year and doesn't appear close to a return to the majors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Wild in no-decision

Singer did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings. Singer allowed only two hits -- both doubles -- in his five frames, but he yielded a season-high five walks. Four of the free passes came consecutively in the third inning, when Singer couldn't find his control and walked in a pair of runs with two outs. Walks hadn't been an issue for Singer this season -- he entered Monday having yielded just four free passes across 35.1 frames -- but the right-hander has been worse in that area in previous campaigns. After hurling 16.2 scoreless innings over four appearances across a month-long period in April and May, Singer has come back to earth by giving up 15 earned runs over 20.2 frames in his past four starts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Recalled ahead of start

Liberatore was recalled ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Liberatore will be the 27th man for the doubleheader, which suggests he could head right back to the minors after his outing. He hasn't done quite enough to stick permanently in the big-league rotation through his first three starts at the highest level, posting a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB, though a date with the Pirates could help him improve those numbers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Late scratch Tuesday

Crawford was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Twins for unspecified reasons, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Crawford was bumped up to the leadoff spot for Tuesday's contest, but he won't end up starting for undisclosed reasons. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Sam Haggerty will take Crawford's place in the lineup with Adam Frazier now batting leadoff.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy