2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw won’t leave the Bluegrass without checking out Kentucky’s bitter in-state rival, the Louisville Cardinals. Just one day after wrapping up his official visit in Lexington, the 7-foot-1 center out of New Jersey is now in Louisville checking out what new head coach Kenny Payne and his Cardinals have to offer. The top-20 prospect shared his location on his Instagram story and has been answering fan questions from inside the basketball facilities throughout the day.

1 DAY AGO