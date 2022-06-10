ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowstone Season 5 Cast Update Includes All-New Stars And Promotions For Recurring Actors, With More Flashbacks Definitely Coming

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Yellowstone Season 5 is inarguably one of the most anticipated TV “events” of 2022, as it easily became one of the most-watched shows across multiple platforms with the release of Season 4 the year prior. While we know the new episodes are currently filming in Montana, not much has been said about what fans can expect, beyond Kelly Reilly pointing to Beth Dutton being a seemingly content person when the premiere kicks off. Now, though, Paramount Network has given fans quite a bit more to chew on with a major Season 5 cast update, which includes returning guest stars, a couple of recurring actors getting long-overdue promotions, as well as some brand new faces joining the Yellowstone universe.

When Season 5’s renewal first went public , Paramount Network revealed that just about everyone in the main cast would be returning as series regulars , including Jefferson White as Jimmy and Kathryn Kelly as Jimmy’s now-wife Emily. Only a couple of names were absent from the list, with Piper Perabo later implying her character Summer will be back , and one of those stars is now officially set to return. So let’s dive into all the new updates.

Actors Returning For Yellowstone Season 5

With Season 4 ending in a few troublesome ways for various Dutton family members, particularly Wes Bentley’s totally-screwed-now Jamie , it’s up to any and all potential adversaries to step up and take advantage of the Paradise Valley clan not necessarily being at full strength. (One can never be sure how much longer John will make it before his next heart episode, after all.) Someone who absolutely voiced her intentions to destroy the family and their cherished land is Jacki Weaver’s Caroline Warner and her Market Equities squad, and Weaver was thankfully part of the casting news, along with a few other returning cast members, as noted below:

  • Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner
  • Josh Lucas as Young John Dutton
  • Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton
  • Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler

Looks like Yellowstone will definitely be heading back into the Dutton family’s past, though not quite as far back into it as it did in Season 4 with the flashbacks to Tim McGraw’s James Dutton and his family. Rather, to the same era we’ve seen in the past, with Josh Lucas’s younger John Dutton as the father of Kylie Rogers’ Beth. Considering where things stand for Jamie, with Kelly Reilly teasing the possibility that Rip could learn the true story behind Beth’s pregnancy and sterilization , it’s possible the flashbacks will return to that time in the characters’ lives, showing us how Beth and Rip’s lives went in the aftermath of those events.

Actors Being Promoted For Yellowstone Season 5

Just about everyone in Yellowstone brings the goods on a weekly basis, from the actors we see every single week to the ones who only pop in when the story calls for it. Thankfully, two stars from the latter category have been given well-deserved promotions for Season 5.

Fans can look forward to seeing more from newly established season regulars Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz when the new season comes around later this year. The former has memorably portrayed the character Mo, Thomas Rainwater’s second-in-command, while Moniz is known for playing the Montana Governor Lynelle Perry, who has spent some time between the sheets and on the streets with John Dutton. One can only assume Lynelle’s increased presence will tie into John running for Governor, assuming that plan actually goes through.

New Actors Joining Yellowstone Season 5

Considering Yellowstone already has seemingly 100 main cast members within its ensemble, it’s always surprising to hear about new actors joining the fun. (I guess it helps that this show doesn’t back away from killing off anyone who poses a major threat to John and the ranch.) And now we know the following quartet of actors will be popping up in the Season 5 narrative:

  • Kai Caster as a young cowboy named Rowdy
  • Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby
  • Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer, a new assistant for someone in the Dutton family
  • Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a new Montana resident known for being a corporate shark

Not a whole lot to build speculation on with those descriptions, but we can make a few guesses. It’s possible that Kai Caster’s Rowdy may enter the mix as a new ranch hand, while Lainey Wilson’s Abby could potentially be a new love interest for Ryan Bingham’s Walker, but that’s mostly just because he’s the show’s central musician at this point.

One can only assume that Lilly Kay’s Clara Brewer won’t be Beth’s assistant, since that position probably has a faster turnover rate than Murphy Brown secretaries. Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be hard to picture Dawn Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood being one of Caroline Warner’s stooges, or perhaps even one of Caroline’s bosses. It’s hard to know how high up Market Equities’ executive ladder goes, and equally hard to know when they’ll figure out they can’t win against the Duttons. If Sarah ends up being on Beth and John’s side, though, then Caroline better watch her back and her neck.

While waiting to hear more updates from Yellowstone Season 5, which is set to premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13, don’t forget the Dutton origin story 1883 is available to stream for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Dazzles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly made a rare red carpet appearance during Paramount's upfront presentation at New York's Carnegie Hall on May 17. Reilly was joined by her on-screen father, Kevin Costner, to help promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She also gushed about the new prequel, 1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Jacki Weaver
Person
Wes Bentley
Person
Kathryn Kelly
Person
Dawn Olivieri
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Kylie Rogers
Person
Wendy Moniz
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Flashbacks#Television#Paramount Network
Hello Magazine

Jesse Spencer lands first role following departure from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer has landed a brand new role following his departure from the smash-hit NBC franchise. The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain Matthew Casey in the firefighter drama between 2012 and 2021, has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama-comedy Last Days of the Space Age which will see him return to his native Australia.
CHICAGO, IL
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Dark Winds’

George R.R. Martin is finding new and exciting ways to never finish the final book installments of the Game of Thrones series. The author is one of several high-profile producers involved in the the much-anticipated new series Dark Winds, which centers on a spate of crimes being investigated on a Navajo Nation reservation in the early 1970s.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Yellowstone officially has a premiere date for its fifth season. The hit Paramount Network series returns for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV Line. The western drama will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's next show, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
113K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy