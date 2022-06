The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved two cannabis retail applicants and tabled two others after various concerns were brought up. The two approved applicants, Decades Dispensary and Jersey Leaf, are looking to locate two recreational dispensaries in the Heights and the West Side respectively, while two others, Medusa NJ, which is also proposing the city’s first consumption lounge, and Local Modiv, were tabled.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO