Columbus Police looking for missing woman who may have traveled to Florida

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating 64-year-old Julie Marie Catron.
According to police, in November 2021 Catron may have traveled from Columbus to Destin, Florida or Crestview, Florida.
Catron is 5’4″ tall and weighs between 130-150 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.
A clothing description for Catron is unavailable.
If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit (706-653-3449) or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384/706-326-6662.
