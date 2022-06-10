City of Huntsville Responds to Late Trash Pick Up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in the area. One of the power outages in northeast Huntsville ran from U.S. Highway 72 to the base of Monte Sano Mountain and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road. Power was restored to this area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue is requesting that residents stop painting fire hydrants. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, there have been several issues with residents painting fire hydrants so they don’t stick out from the color scheme of their house. The hydrants are city property and Athens Fire and Rescue advises people that painting fire hydrants could cause issues with fire response.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions. According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With the assistance of Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Decatur Police Department, Beltline Church of Christ welcomed in 60 children and infants that were displaced due to the heat Monday. According to a Facebook post from Decatur Fire and Rescue, the department was able to...
It took crews from multiple departments the better part of two hours to get a brush fire under control in Athens. Blazing outdoor temperatures and flames up to 15 feet high didn't help. Athens Fire & Rescue was called to the fire about noon Tuesday. The city of Athens said...
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – There will be a runoff election between Chad Smith and Mary Baschab-Haslacker to determine who will be the next District Judge for Colbert County. Chad Smith is currently a municipal judge in Tuscumbia with over a decade of legal experience in the Shoals area. He told News 19 that his top goal, if elected, would be to improve the juvenile court system to protect children.
The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...
As a deeply right-wing, fiscally conservative candidate, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has a stalwart base of supporters, but the vote tally in his own backyard last month suggests he has a long way to go to close the gap with opponent Katie Britt. While Brooks carried the counties around Huntsville,...
Hartselle Police are searching for a theft suspect. Fretwell escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured later that day. Alabama man arrested near Northern Idaho Pride event. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wesley Van Horn was among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho. Deadly fire overnight. Updated:...
The move over law in Alabama went into effect in 2009, but according to data from Alabama Department of Transportation, in most years since the law passed, injuries and deaths in work zones have increased. In 2020, work zone crashes resulted in 19 deaths in Alabama. In 2009 when the...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced the pre-sale of a new construction, single-tenant net-lease investment occupied by Mach-1 Express Car Wash at the new Publix grocery-anchored shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama. The sale price was $4.3 million.
Police are warning people not to pick up folded cash off of the ground because of what might be found inside. We've all been there before. You're walking in a store or in a parking lot and you notice some cash on the ground. Of course, you pick it up. Who doesn't?! While it doesn't happen often, you know that if the opportunity presents itself, you are going to pick up that money. Finders keepers, right?
Updated at 1:04 p.m.: The Morgan County sheriff’s office have identified the two people who died in gun-related incidents Tuesday. The victim was Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle. The suspect who the sheriff’s office said killed himself after a multi-agency police pursuit, was Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville.
What can Georgia do? Find out as WAFF's Georgia Chambers tries her hand at a number of sports across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures in the upper 80s ahead of next week’s heat streak. Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. Murder suspect back in...
