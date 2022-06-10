ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lido-Staked ETH Prices Slip Due to Liquidity Issues

By Tom Carreras
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of Lido-staked ETH has slipped by 5% on Curve due to a large imbalance in liquidity distribution within the pool. Lido says that stETH is backed 1:1 with ETH. It argues the price difference is due to markets, not the state of Lido itself. The disparity may...

Four Metrics Suggest the Bitcoin Market Bottom Is Near

Bitcoin has dropped by nearly 70% from its all-time high. Several metrics now suggest that the market bottom is near. Still, BTC could fall to $15,670 before the trend reverses. Fear has struck the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin dropped to $20,800 today. Now, several technical and on-chain metrics suggest that...
The Week

Individual investors flock to bonds

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Government bonds are the new meme stocks, said Sam Goldfarb in The Wall Street Journal. Seeking safety from a turbulent market, from the end of April to late May investors poured $20 billion into mutual and exchange-traded funds that focus on buying ordinary U.S. Treasurys, "the largest infusion over a four-week span in at least 29 years." So many orders have been placed for inflation-linked "I bonds" paying an initial interest rate of 9.62 percent — available only to individual investors, through the Treasury Department — that the agency had to shift staff to a call center. Purchases of these bonds, which are limited to $10,000 per investor, have totaled "$14.9 billion since November, about $6 billion more than the previous 20 years combined."
NFT Market Suffers in Crypto Meltdown

The NFT market is crashing alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. An increase in wETH trades on OpenSea suggests owners of dominant NFT collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club may have sold their assets in panic. The decline in the dollar value of ETH has heightened the decline in the NFT...
After Celsius, Binance Temporarily Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals

Binance has temporarily suspended Bitcoin withdrawals on the Bitcoin network. The exchange said that the halt was due to an "earlier batch of transactions getting stuck from low transaction fees," and that the issue would be resolved promptly. The timing of the incident has raised concerns within the Bitcoin community...
TRON’s USDD Stablecoin Still Below $1 Despite $2B Cash Injection

USDD lost its dollar peg Monday amid a broader crypto market decline. The TRON DAO Reserve, an organization set up to ensure USDD trades at dollar parity, has deployed $2 billion to help defend the USDD peg. However, more than 24 hours after deploying the capital, USDD has still not...
TheStreet

Vanguard: 60% Stock-40% Bond Portfolio Isn't Dead

With stocks and bonds now falling at the same time, the question has arisen as to whether the 60-40 portfolio still makes sense. Of course, 60-40 refers to a 60% stock weighting and a 40% bond weighting. As for market movements, the S&P 500 stock index has slumped 18% so far this year amid roaring inflation and interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index has slid 10%.
CortexDAO Listed on MEXC Global

CortexDAO, a DeFi index platform, announced today it has listed its CXD token on the MEXC Exchange. CXD is now available in a USDT trading pair to MEXC’s over 6 million users, with the launch of CortexDAO’s Convex Index right around the corner. CortexDAO’s First Centralized Exchange Listing...
MicroStrategy Will "HODL Through Adversity," Saylor Assures

Despite a brutal market downturn, Michael Saylor says that MicroStrategy is not at risk of liquidation. Saylor has said that the company anticipated Bitcoin volatility and intends to "HODL through adversity." The MicroStrategy CEO has previously said that the company would only face complications if Bitcoin crashed to $3,562. The...
Coinbase Slashes Staff by 18% as Crypto Bear Intensifies

Coinbase has reduced the size of its workforce by about 18%. The firm's CEO Brian Armstrong explained that the company's employee costs were too high to manage in such an uncertain market. The 18% cut represents 890 team members. The largest U.S. crypto exchange is taking drastic measures to ensure...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumble After Breaching Critical Support

Bitcoin dropped 11.6% following Monday’s open. At the same time, Ethereum took an 18% nosedive. Both cryptocurrencies now sit at crucial support levels. The total cryptocurrency market cap has fallen below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021 as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most major cryptocurrencies drop in tandem.
BlockFi Cuts 20% of Workforce Amid Crypto Downturn

BlockFi is firing 20% of its employees due to dramatic market conditions. The company is focusing on profitability ahead of what it acknowledges could be a prolonged global recession. Other crypto companies such Coinbase have recently made cuts due to the ongoing crypto bleed. BlockFi is letting go of 20%...
CNBC

2-year Treasury rate surges to highest level since 2008 on hotter-than-expected inflation report

U.S. Treasury yields popped Friday, led by short-term rates, after the release of hotter-than-expected inflation data raised concern over a possible recession. The 2-year rate jumped more than 24 basis points to 3.065%, reaching its highest level since 2008. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also rose sharply, last trading at about 3.157%. Yields move opposite of price, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Roku, Carnival, Disney, Coinbase And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May consumer price index report on Friday, and the markets responded badly. The report showed prices rising 8.6%, the highest level since 1981.
