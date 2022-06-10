Lido-Staked ETH Prices Slip Due to Liquidity Issues

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Government bonds are the new meme stocks, said Sam Goldfarb in The Wall Street Journal. Seeking safety from a turbulent market, from the end of April to late May investors poured $20 billion into mutual and exchange-traded funds that focus on buying ordinary U.S. Treasurys, "the largest infusion over a four-week span in at least 29 years." So many orders have been placed for inflation-linked "I bonds" paying an initial interest rate of 9.62 percent — available only to individual investors, through the Treasury Department — that the agency had to shift staff to a call center. Purchases of these bonds, which are limited to $10,000 per investor, have totaled "$14.9 billion since November, about $6 billion more than the previous 20 years combined."

