Man convicted of stalking woman, daughters for more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was convicted Wednesday of stalking a mother and her three juvenile daughters for more than a year, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Thursday.

A criminal court jury convicted Durrell James, 54, on three felony counts of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor count of stalking the mother of the victims.

According to testimony in court, in March 2019, James began following the mother and her daughters around their neighborhood and coming onto their property and front porch where he sometimes tried the doorknob.

They also saw him hiding in the bushes by their home and peering into one of the daughter’s bedroom windows.

The woman said James grabbed one of her daughters by the wrist and another by the arm and on one occasion did a grinding motion next to them. He also threatened to sexually assault all of them, starting with the youngest, and said he would hurt or kill them when he was finished.

The family members said they had no previous relationship with James.

A mental evaluation concluded he was fit to stand trial.

According to the DA’s office, James was arrested for harassment and intimidation on several occasions but continued to follow the women in violation of bond conditions.

James remains in jail on a $40,000 bond and will be sentenced on July 18th.

