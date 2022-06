As rising demand continues to shake up the Austin residential market, the looming appraisal season is presenting landlords with some difficult choices. Landlords across the city are facing sharp cost increases driven by inflation, as reported by Austonia, with the median home price in the city of Austin reaching a staggering $640,000 in April 2022, up 16.3 percent from last year. In Travis County alone, that number reached $625,000, and so far a record 167,789 property owners have filed protests against appraisal notices.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO