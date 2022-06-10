ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Hurricane Season: What’s the outlook for 2022?

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal forecasters are predicting another busy Atlantic hurricane season , with the first named storm already behind us.

In the above video, 12 News Digital Reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera sits down with Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo to discuss what you can do to prepare.

