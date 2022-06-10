ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Decatur man convicted on strangling, kidnapping charges

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was convicted on domestic violence and kidnapping charges Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Timothy Theodis Price was convicted following a trial before Judge Stephen F. Brown on June 8. He faced charges related to kidnapping and domestic violence by strangulation.

Authorities say the jury found Price abducted and strangled his girlfriend during an argument at their home in August 2019.

Price faces life in prison due to prior felony convictions with or without parole, the district attorney’s office said. He will remain in the Morgan County Jail prior to his sentencing on August 2.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

