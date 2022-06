MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces possible federal charges following the seizure of a large number of drugs, cash and a gun from a Milton home last month. Milton Police say they took 10,000 bags of heroin compounded with fentanyl and nearly $200,000 from the home of Stephen Boles, 29, on May 18. They say this search was part of a larger investigation y local and federal authorities into the sale of drugs in Milton and surrounding areas.

MILTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO