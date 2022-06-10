ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Don’t throw out those shrimp shells. Use them to make this perfect pasta

By Emma Laperruque
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGQmI_0g7CUVqO00

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now.

Between you and me, when I started this column just over four years ago, I was worried I would run out of ideas. How many dishes could we possibly make with five or fewer ingredients?

But it turned out: hundreds. We made the garlickiest, butteriest pasta. We made marinated chicken that wouldn't dare dry out. We made peanut butter cookies without any measuring cups or spoons.

And this week, we're making spicy, tomatoey shrimp spaghetti, which will be my last Big Little Recipe (but don't worry — we're bringing back some of our greatest hits right after this). Fittingly, it includes a handful of the tips and tricks I've learned to love, so before I get all mushy, let's break it down:

It uses shrimp two ways. Because why pay more to get less? First, make sure your shrimp still have the shells and tails on them when you buy them, and then peel them at home. Takes a few minutes, sure, but turn on a podcast. Toss the shells in a pot, add water, and let that simmer into a briny, savory stock. This is where the pasta will cook, then that liquid gold will bolster our sauce.

It lets your kitchen lead the way. Only you can tell me what's in your pantry. I like long noodles here, like spaghetti or bucatini, but if all you have is rigatoni, great. When it comes to chile paste, I tried — and adored — crushed Calabrian, gochujang, and harissa in my tests. What's in your fridge door?

It skips a lot of ingredients that you might be tempted to add. But don't. Don't add Parmesan or lemon or garlic or onion or whatever it is you're about to suggest. Instead, lean on the chile paste for breadth (the harissa in my fridge, from NY Shuk, has preserved lemon, garlic, and warm spices).

It doesn't need a side dish. Jammy tomatoes plus a windowsill's worth of basil offer all the vegetal elements I crave, especially on a weeknight. Which means you can plop this on the table and call it a day. It doesn't need plates either. I like to eat this straight out of the skillet, hunched over the table.

I hope you'll keep making Big Little Recipes, both the ones from the column and the ones from the cookbook. But also the ones we don't think of as "recipes," even though we look forward to them every day.

The warm English muffin, smeared with salted butter, that you rush-thawed in the microwave, half-burnt in the toaster, then ate in 3 minutes, standing over the kitchen sink, watching the coffee drip, drip, drip.

This? This old thing? It's been right in front of us the whole time.

Recipe: Shrimp Pasta with Tomatoes, Basil, and Chile Butter

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Mashed

Alton Brown's Tuna Salad Uses A Stunning Ingredient

Alton Brown's tuna salad recipe isn't the same tuna salad that many people grew up with. You know, the go-to kind, with mayonnaise and little bits of celery, carrots, and onions mixed in. What's different? The celebrated chef, author, and Food Network host shared a more deconstructed, upscale version of tuna salad on an episode of "Good Eats" that originally aired back in 2008. Brown's recipe features imported tuna, butter lettuce, non-pareil capers, microgreens, minced shallots, and an ingredient the average home cook may have never heard of: black lava sea salt.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient You Should Add To Swedish Meatballs

As the birthplace of the sparkling and influential band ABBA, and a behemoth business that Insider notes is known for its affordable furniture, it's not hard to see why some people are fans of anything with Sweden's name attached to it. That includes Swedish meatballs. Even if Swedes didn't invent the recipe – the BBC reported that Sweden is such a trustworthy country it readily admitted that Swedish meatballs were originally a Turkish treat on Twitter — they've certainly made it their own.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

For the most part, we tend to look down on canned fruits and vegetables as being inferior to fresh ones, and in many cases we're right. Canned produce, however, does have its moments. When making tomato sauce, for one thing, canned tomatoes are actually superior to ones just off the vine. Canned pineapple, as well, may be better for cooking than the fresh kind. It's less acidic, so canned pineapple is a much better option for a Jell-O dessert.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta#Shrimp#Shells#Food Drink#Big Little Recipe
Parade

18 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for a 4th of July or Labor Day Cookout

Hooray, it’s cookout season! There’s no doubt that over the next few months you will be hosting (or attending) several cookouts and BBQs, starting with Memorial Day, then the 4th of July, all the way through Labor Day. And after a year of no parties, summer party season is bound to be in full swing, which means a lot of cookout dishes are needed.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe Is A Crowd-Pleaser

While tater tots are a perennial kid favorite, they’re also a fave of the big kids putting them in casseroles and hot dishes. While it may be more common to see that type of recipe for dinner, don’t overlook breakfast. For a tasty and filling tater tot breakfast...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
RECIPES
Mashed

Traditional Southern Fried Apples Recipe

When it comes to dessert, most people think of ice cream or cookies as their go-to. However, some of the best desserts involve fruit, and we truly believe that desserts with fruit are highly underrated. These Southern fried apples are the perfect after-dinner treat and they have a fun history. According to Historic Union County, fried apples go way back to a time before WWII. They're popular in the South, and they would make a great ending to a good, old-fashioned Southern meal. Heck, you could even eat these for breakfast if you wanted!
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s No-Cook Creamy Pasta Recipe Only Takes 2 Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just gave the term “beginner-friendly” a whole new meaning with this amazing-looking pasta dinner. On June 11, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of a new pasta dish on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sure we love to grill when the weather is warm and we also adore no-cook recipes during the summer, but we haven’t given up on the stove just yet. This hearty but not-too-heavy, one-skillet summer dinner...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Hash Browns Recipe

Hash browns are an American classic. This dish really took off in the late 1970s thanks to popular fast food chains. However, this particular recipe is considerably lighter than most, as the spuds are fried in less oil. Recipe developer and dietitian Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices notes that she uses olive oil here, "which is rich in healthy, polyunsaturated fats."
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

2-Ingredient Microwave Chocolate Fudge

This homemade Chocolate Fudge is quick and easy to make in the microwave in 3 minutes with only 2 ingredients – no thermometer or double boiler needed!. Simply melt the chocolate with sweetened condensed milk, mix, pour the mixture in a pan, place the fudge in the fridge to set, cut into squares, and share with friends and family.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Ingredient That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizza can be a God send on a busy night when you don't have time to cook and ordering up Papa John's or Domino's isn't convenient. According to Donkey Credit, when it comes to take-and-bake pizza pies, frozen pizza makers rake in approximately $4.4 billion each year, and DiGiorno can claim $1.2 billion of that pie. In fact, roughly 67% of people in the United States keep the frozen version of this favorite meal in regular rotation. It is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

Foods From The 1940s That Should Never Come Back

The 1940s was admittedly not the brightest of decades we remember when we open our history books. It was the decade in which the world was thrown into World War II, with the stench of fear and worry looming over the heads of people all over the globe. Even though the dark war lasted half the decade, the effects of the event were felt well after the war ended, and still impact people to this day, in ways that we might not even be aware of at first. You may not remember anything yourself, though you may have fond memories of pulling up a stool and listening to a parent or relative talk about their various experiences during the '40s.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake

When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy