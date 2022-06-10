Minnesota to receive millions to curb water runoff and pollution

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 3,835 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,532,528, including roughly 76,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,723 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 30.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (which is drawn at 10). The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 8.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,333 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,805 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 367 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 46.6% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with about 2.29 million of those being boosters.

