Minnesota to receive millions to curb water runoff and pollution

 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — The federal government said Friday that it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The...

