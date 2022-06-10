ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

My ex introduced me to arepas. They’re now my favorite comfort food

By Kristen Pizzo
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45k8Zy_0g7CURJU00

The word "arepa" did not exist to me until three years ago. My knowledge of Latin American cuisine was limited to the Mexican food of my California hometown. We're known for the La Victoria Taquerias and their special orange sauce, but to me, the best Mexican place is a cash-only stand with picnic table seating serving classics like massive burritos, tacos, and quesadillas stuffed so full that they might as well be burritos. Growing up, I'd be hard-pressed to list foods from anywhere further south of the border.

Now, my partner and I pan-fry white cornmeal dough into little crispy disks and stuff them with salty, crumbly queso fresco and sautéed bell peppers at least twice a month for a Colombian/Venezuelan-inspired dinner.

Oddly enough, this staple meal of ours is a relic of my previous relationship. My ex's Colombian-born mother used to make arepas for breakfast, and I discovered that the little corn pancakes happened to be just the right size for reheating in the toaster. They became an instant favorite and to this day, remain my number one comfort food.

For someone whose eating and mental health have always been inextricably linked, comfort foods are a necessity for me. It's a point of pride to just be able to say I find certain foods comforting, a notion that has not always come easy for me. I've been relearning how to enjoy eating since I was eleven years old, when a mission to "eat healthy" took a dark turn and sent me to the hospital with complications related to anorexia.

In eating disorder recovery, "safe foods" are the foods that remain after you've villainized all the others. When you can't bring yourself to eat anything else, these select foods will be there. As I've recovered, "safe" foods have evolved into comfort foods, like peanut butter and banana smoothies, cereal, and scrambled eggs for dinner. They're for days of emptiness, days when I feel overwhelmed and anxious. They are my go-to when the world won't stop spinning long enough for me to grasp the concept of filling my stomach with anything more complex. And now, that list includes arepas.

When my ex and I first moved in together, we both found that we were eating more consistently than we ever had. Mmonths into living together, I found myself unmotivated and apathetic. Anxiety attacks pounced on me and took over without reason or warning.

We didn't always understand what the other needed in those days, but my partner was dependable when it came to making dinner on the days when depression left my mind blank. "Hot corn disk?" he'd ask (that's what I had taken to calling them). "Hot corn disk," I would reply, and we'd share a knowing smile.

Three ingredients were all we needed for the savory pancake dinner: pre-cooked white cornmeal, water, and salt. For the longest time, I wasn't exactly sure how to recreate the arepas on my own because he made them from memory. There were no measurements. He would simply heat a small bowl of water in the microwave, mix it into a larger bowl full of cornmeal, and sprinkle in a dash of salt. After stirring it all together until it resembled the creamiest Thanksgiving mashed potatoes that were nearly liquid, he kneaded the dough and left it to rest for a few minutes. The final step was frying them until their yellowish color turned golden brown. To me, they smelled like gourmet movie theater popcorn — one of the many scents of nostalgia. Sometimes we slathered the arepas with my favorite vegan butter and fried some eggs alongside them for a more well-rounded dinner.

But no amount of comfort food, not even arepas, could fix things.

The grief that followed our seemingly inevitable breakup left no room for food in my stomach. Some days I hardly ate at all. My family feared I was relapsing, no matter how much I tried to explain that the depression made eating irrelevant at best and impossible at worst. When I did start eating again, it was purely emotional. I'd get home from my all-day partial hospitalization program and swallow the sadness down with a parade of Hershey's dark chocolate kisses.

Two months after leaving the hospital program, I rejoined Bumble and reached out to a girl I had ghosted months before. It turned out she was in eating disorder recovery, too. We've been dating for a year now, and making arepas together for almost just as long.

At first, I felt awkward telling her about my comfort food. She'd had arepas in the farmers' markets of Los Angeles, but never knew how easy they were to make at home. Of course, she was curious as to how I, a white woman with Italian and Swedish heritage, came to make this Colombian dish a part of my greatest hits list of recipes. Starting any sentence with "My ex . . ." early on in any relationship is a bold and potentially stupid move.

When you go through a breakup, there are songs you have to ban from your playlists and places you can't pass without feeling a lump catch in your throat. We attach so many things to the memory of someone.

But when I make arepas now, the loss doesn't hit me in the same way. Arepas are my thing as much as they are my ex's. He merely provided the introduction. I didn't even have to call and ask for the recipe; it's conveniently listed on the back of the cornmeal bag.

In my previous relationship, I wanted to be anyone but myself, because to me, that was the only way I would ever be enough. When it ended, I felt I had not only lost myself, but everything. But now, I've reclaimed the things that are me and mine.

The silver lining was warm, round, and delicious.

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Fast Food Orders That Practically Guarantee Weight Loss, According To Health Experts

If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s safe to say that avoiding fast food altogether is the best way to go. However, it’s only natural for cravings to strike, and if you’re used to stopping at the drive-through on a regular basis, changing your routine completely can be difficult. Luckily, many fast food restaurants offer healthier options that can make great alternatives to your typical burger and fries.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Foods#Arepa#Mexican Food#Mental Health#Food Drink#Latin American#The La Victoria Taquerias#Colombian
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy