For someone who was born in Northeastern Maine just a few miles from where I-95 begins, Ken Wampler has seen a lot of Florida. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in recreation services and mathematics from the University of Maine, Wampler went on to earn an MBA from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Over the next few decades, he sojourned from Amelia Island Plantation to the Palm Coast Golf Resort and the Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge in Orlando, performing various professional and managerial duties.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO