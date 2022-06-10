Voodoo Fest announces cancellation for 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival fired up the crowd with dance music at Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, Sunday, June 12, 2022. The two-day festival featured live music, dancing, food and an arts market.
Second lines are a calling card for New Orleans, whether they’re experienced as the parades put on most Sundays throughout the year by social aid and pleasure clubs, the versions that have become parts of weddings and events, or the knockoffs arranged for tourism and convention groups who fall in behind a brass band and walk.
Note: This story was updated on Monday, with comments from the New Orleans Police Department. Despite some drizzle and the occasional rumble of thunder, crowds lingered in the French Quarter Saturday evening to watch the 2022 Pride Parade pass by. The annual celebration of LGBTQ identity had been absent for two years, thanks to the COVID pandemic that forbade large gatherings. But the comeback event went off without a hitch.
METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish. The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC Health, and FitLot. The first two...
What Peacock's new "Queer as Folk" reboot nails when it comes to painting a picture of the real-life gay culture of New Orleans is that if you want to be part of a vibrant, inclusive, non-Trump supporting scene that's with it enough to understand "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" references, you're gonna have to make it your damn self.
COVINGTON, La. — Record-high inflation is impacting local nonprofit organizations in Southeast Louisiana. In Covington, the Northshore Food Bank has experienced a drop in donations, while simultaneously seeing an increase in residents needing its services. "What we have seen just in the past month, during the month of May,...
Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
This chicken really should have crossed the road! If there's one thing we do well in Louisiana, it's chicken. Have you ever noticed how many fried chicken chains have originated here? Right off of the top of my head, I can think of Popeyes, Raising Cane's, Southern Classic, and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, but I'm sure there's more.
The James Beard Foundation will present its annual culinary awards tonight (June 13), and once again New Orleans has a full slate of contenders vying for these high-profile accolades. Together, the half-dozen names in the finalist circle represent a mix of rising New Orleans culinary talent and more established local...
Saharan dust is moving over Louisiana Monday, dropping air quality in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and elsewhere in the state. Children, seniors and people with breathing issues are encouraged to reduce their time outside, officials said. An air quality alert has been issued by AirNow, which is a partnership...
Charity organization Save the Closet will host a free clothing giveaway on Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mechanicville Gym in Houma. The giveaway is open to families affected by Hurricane Ida, providing clothes and shoes for men, women, and children in need. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags and arrive at the distribution early. All items are new or gently used and are inspected by Save the Closet coordinators.
This beautiful castle is called The Fisherman’s Castle on the Irish Bayou or more commonly referred to as “The Little White Castle” is located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129. This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. It is a reproduction...
MANDEVILLE: Light Up the Lake celebration on July 3 with live entertainment — Groovy 7 and The Brasshearts — between Coffee and Carroll streets starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks, a kids' tent, games, picnics, and a patriotic tribute. Fireworks from Sunset Point start at 8:30 p.m. to light up Lake Pontchartrain. Picnics allowed along the lakefront beginning at 10 a.m., but no glass bottles or charcoal grills allowed. For more, see the City of Mandeville Facebook page or call (985) 624-3148.
SIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – “Love that Chicken from Popeyes,” one chicken is making itself at home at a Popeye’s in Louisiana. The Slidell Police Department is highlighting this lone poultry in a short video on their Facebook page. So in honor of this “brave” chicken, who...
A former Episcopal church in Donaldsonville, built in 1873 on land donated by a slave owner and Louisiana governor, is now home to a new, permanent exhibit that pays tribute to enslaved people who worked Louisiana's sugarcane fields. It will open on the weekend of Juneteenth, the celebration of the...
New Orleans businessman Joseph Canizaro, a well-known real estate developer and founder of First Bank and Trust, has donated $5 million to Loyola University to be used for a Catholic studies center, the university said on Tuesday. "This is great news for the school and great news for the future...
NEW ORLEANS — When Brandy Wilson and Ally Berry Wilson went into the Mississippi River, a part of their mother went with them that can never be replaced. But the joy and love they brought her life is still there. On Saturday, that love filled the streets of Algiers.
