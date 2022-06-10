ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Voodoo Fest announces cancellation for 2022

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Voodoo Fest announced on social media that the event for 2022 will be...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans' Pride Parade made a great return, but why did it start so late? Updated

Note: This story was updated on Monday, with comments from the New Orleans Police Department. Despite some drizzle and the occasional rumble of thunder, crowds lingered in the French Quarter Saturday evening to watch the 2022 Pride Parade pass by. The annual celebration of LGBTQ identity had been absent for two years, thanks to the COVID pandemic that forbade large gatherings. But the comeback event went off without a hitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Three fitness parks are opening in Metairie this summer

METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish. The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC Health, and FitLot. The first two...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Northshore nonprofit groups feel the squeeze from record-high inflation

COVINGTON, La. — Record-high inflation is impacting local nonprofit organizations in Southeast Louisiana. In Covington, the Northshore Food Bank has experienced a drop in donations, while simultaneously seeing an increase in residents needing its services. "What we have seen just in the past month, during the month of May,...
COVINGTON, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Louisiana

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Voodoo Fest
NOLA.com

James Beard awards to be dished out tonight, see New Orleans finalists

The James Beard Foundation will present its annual culinary awards tonight (June 13), and once again New Orleans has a full slate of contenders vying for these high-profile accolades. Together, the half-dozen names in the finalist circle represent a mix of rising New Orleans culinary talent and more established local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
houmatimes.com

Save the Closet to host clothing giveaway in Houma

Charity organization Save the Closet will host a free clothing giveaway on Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mechanicville Gym in Houma. The giveaway is open to families affected by Hurricane Ida, providing clothes and shoes for men, women, and children in need. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags and arrive at the distribution early. All items are new or gently used and are inspected by Save the Closet coordinators.
HOUMA, LA
99.9 KTDY

You Could Own This Castle in Louisiana for 500k

This beautiful castle is called The Fisherman’s Castle on the Irish Bayou or more commonly referred to as “The Little White Castle” is located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129. This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. It is a reproduction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany has fishing, festivals, summer camps, music and plenty of Independence Day plans on tap

MANDEVILLE: Light Up the Lake celebration on July 3 with live entertainment — Groovy 7 and The Brasshearts — between Coffee and Carroll streets starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks, a kids' tent, games, picnics, and a patriotic tribute. Fireworks from Sunset Point start at 8:30 p.m. to light up Lake Pontchartrain. Picnics allowed along the lakefront beginning at 10 a.m., but no glass bottles or charcoal grills allowed. For more, see the City of Mandeville Facebook page or call (985) 624-3148.
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy