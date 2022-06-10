Police issue safety warning after several overdoses in Savage
By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
4 days ago
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police issued a public safety warning after several recent overdoses in Savage that may have involved counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Savage Police Department said on Friday it has responded to...
(ABC 6 News) - A Red Wing man was arrested Sunday for spitting in a sheriff’s deputy’s eye. A deputy responded to a call for assistance from a road corporal around 11:36 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The corporal was transporting John Stucki, 29, to a locked facility due...
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eden Prairie Police Department has announced it will implement a new Neighborhood Police Officers (NPO) program in its communities in an effort to further foster communication, and hopefully curb crime. The NPO program will "help officers and residents get to know each other,...
BURNETT COUNTY -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Shane M. Bearheart after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Burnett County. On May 5, 2022, at around 4:30 in the morning, a Burnett County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle leaving the Holiday gas station in Siren, WI. The vehicle did not have its headlights on and it stopped and started moving again multiple times as it entered the roadway. The vehicle ultimately traveled eastbound and the headlights did get turned on. The Deputy followed the vehicle and called for another squad car.
We now know the identity of a Wisconsin man who died in a recent traffic crash that also involved a Wright County man. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that early Thursday morning, a semi truck collided with a small pickup on Highway 95 at Sunrise Road in Chisago County near North Branch.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire alarm in Minneapolis on Sunday led first responders to a death that police say was caused by circumstances unrelated to the fire. Firefighters responded to the alarm shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South. Inside, firefighters discovered the body of a man believed to be in his 60s. They also encountered a 55-year-old man.
A woman inside an RV parked in Minneapolis died after her camper was shot up Tuesday morning. Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of the shooting on Girard Avenue North near Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.
The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
Originally published on June 13
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so.
The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street.
Police say they could not have completed...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of a 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month have been charged.
The shooting happened June 5, at about 9 p.m. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to filed charges, a bullet passed through the boy’s body, causing damage to his bowels and his hip bone.
On Monday, charges were filed against Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30 years old. Police say the boy’s parents told investigators that the boy was playing outside when he was shot, and they were...
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen girl pumping gas at a Golden Valley gas station had a gun pulled on her during a carjacking on Monday. Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. for the robbery at the Speedway gas station on Douglas Drive at the corner of Duluth Street.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating some counterfeit cash passed at a Rochester business. Investigators say it happened Sunday afternoon at Menards North. A woman bought some items using two 50 dollar bills and police say both bills were fake and had the same serial number. Rochester police say...
Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Health Department is investigating two confirmed cases of measles in siblings who live in Hennepin County.
Officials say the two children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit to a country where measles is common.
The preschool-aged children were not vaccinated.
One has been hospitalized due to measles complications.
The state health department, Hennepin County Public Health, along with hospital and clinic staff, are working to notify people who may have been exposed.
Health officials have shared concerns because vaccination rates for measles, mumps, and rubella are down 2% for 2-year-old children since the pandemic started.
The MDH has alerted health care providers to keep a close eye out for patients with symptoms of measles. Those symptoms include high fever, cough, and a rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body.
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
A 41-year-old woman is accused of her fourth OWI, after getting into an accident with a Wisconsin DNR vehicle. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hudson, Wis. No other details into the accident were provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol, which charged the woman with operating while under the influence and criminal damage to property.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman inside an RV parked in Minneapolis died after her camper was shot up Tuesday morning. Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of the shooting on Girard Avenue North near Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood. At the scene, police found a...
MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
An area drug task force arrested a Morton man Thursday afternoon for possession of several illegal substances. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at 40099 Reservation Highway 3 at the Lower Sioux Community. Officers found over three ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of M-Box 30 pills known to contain fentynal, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle.
(FOX 9) - Summer heat has come quickly across the Twin Cities, as high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index that will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory until then as well.
Originally published on June 13
FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive.
The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof.
Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire.
“They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
Comments / 0