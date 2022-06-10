Blood drive set for June 29
ALTON - The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital, located at One Memorial Drive, will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the AMH café meeting rooms....www.thetelegraph.com
ALTON - The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital, located at One Memorial Drive, will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the AMH café meeting rooms....www.thetelegraph.com
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.https://www.thetelegraph.com/
Comments / 0