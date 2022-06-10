ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood drive set for June 29

By The Telegraph
 4 days ago

ALTON - The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital, located at One Memorial Drive, will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the AMH café meeting rooms....

Alton Salvation Army providing cooling center

ALTON — The Alton Salvation Army, located at 525 Alby St., will serve as a cooling center when temperatures are 90 degrees or higher. The center will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Alton Salvation Army will offer cold drinks, snacks when available, and a cool place to rest with games and puzzles.
ALTON, IL
Proud Market set for Thursday

ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc. will host the Proud Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The Proud Market is an artisan market featuring LGBTQ+ and ally artists and farmers, and OBB will have several themed specials available for the evening. The month of June Drink for a Cause Recipient is Alton Pride, so they will receive 25% of beer sales for the evening and you can round up your totals all month long to benefit their organization. Come find unique crafts and produce grown with pride and have a beer supporting a local cause.
OSF Saint Anthony's welcomes SSM partnership for Riverbend

ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center continues its goal "to bring care closer to home" in a new partnership with SSM Health, based in St. Louis, now providing expertise at the Saint Anthony's campus. With the brand new strategic affiliation with SSM Health, patients of Alton's OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in the greater Riverbend community will have access to a comprehensive network of specialty and subspecialty physicians through the formation of strategic affiliation with SSM Health, also a Catholic health care system. One of the first collaborations is the addition of Dr. Sampath Kumar, a SLUCare cardiologist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, who has become chief of OSF Saint Anthony's Cardiology Services.
ALTON, IL
25 annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show drives crowds to Downtown Alton

ALTON - More than 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles lined the streets for the 25th Annual All-Wheels Drive-in Car Show over the weekend and more than 30 trophies were awarded. The awards were for classes and specialty recognition for the vehicles lined up in Downtown Alton. Tele-Starr played live golden oldies jukebox music and a pin-up contest was held later in the day.  Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited Car Club have partnered to make the annual event happen for the past 25 years.
ALTON, IL
Motorcycle crashes into floodgates

ALTON - Alton first responders were called to a motorcycle crash at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 143 at the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway intersection. The driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Wisconsin license plates was apparently southbound on Belchik but did not turn at the intersection, crashing into closed flood gates on the opposite side of Route 143.
ALTON, IL
Hasty named Rotary Teen of the Year

Abigail Hasty has been named the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 2022 Student of the Year. Hasty, the daughter of Jeanna and Michael Hasty, is the 25th Student of the Year named by the organization. She will receive a $6,000 scholarship.
Wood River man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man was charged with burglary Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Coulton E. Faulstich, 19, of the 600 block of N. First Street, Wood River, was charged June 13 with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Scholarship award winners will be honored Sunday

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.
ALTON, IL
Two Sunday crashes reported in Riverbend

FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Hollidays mark 55th anniversary

EDWARDSVILLE – Michael and Priscilla Holliday celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 7. The couple were married on June 7, 1967 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville by the Rev. James K. Shelby.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Yoga class offers a four-legged relaxation assist

The downward-facing dog may have yoga seniority, but climbing goats are all the rage. "It's not really new," said Anna Henschen, owner of Alhambra-based Goat Yoga of Southern Illinois. "It's just different, and it's just absolutely incredible." Henschen, a Carrollton native, is fairly new to goat yoga herself after taking a single class in April 2021 in Missouri before deciding it was what she wanted to do with her life.
Young artists find inspiration at Alton market

ALTON — While many customers at Saturday’s Alton Farmers and Artisans Market came to pay, other came to play. The Jacoby Arts Center hosted a free Art Play Day at the market, where children could take advantage of art activities while their parents shopped for fresh produce and products.
"The perfect place': Parmentier anxious to get to Parkland

BETHALTO - Luke Parmentier knows a good thing when he sees it. Parmentier just completed a four-year prep baseball and football career in what some might call a near-perfect setup at Civic Memorial. In two months, he will be taking his baseball glove and cleats to a similar situation when he moves on to Parkland Community College this fall.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
County Board expected to consider food truck inspection fees

EDWARDSVILLE - A resolution that would significantly reduce the inspection fees for food trucks are to be considered by the Madison County Board Wednesday, but some members have said they opposed the action. Last week the Health Department and Finance committees approved a resolution that would reduce the fee to $175 from the current $375. The current fees were established in 2018.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
The Telegraph

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL
McLaughlins mark 40th anniversary

GODFREY – Miles and Ann (Ralston) McLaughlin are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. On June 12, 1982 they were married at the Brown Street Baptist Church by the Rev. Marvin DePenning.
ALTON, IL
This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
GODFREY, IL
