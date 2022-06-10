ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify Shares Kendrick Lamar Documentary Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is the subject of Spotify’s upcoming documentary. Recently, the streaming platform shared a short clip that documents Lamar’s recent trip to Accra, Ghana. In the days leading up to the release of his most recent album, the California native was spotted hanging out with...

