Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession.

Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop.

Wise was wanted in Jefferson County for a probation violation and was driving without a license while Sherwood had four criminal warrants and two bench warrants against her across three counties according to a criminal complaint.

While arresting Sherwood, police said she was in possession of three baggies, one off-white powder, purple-tinted powder, tan powder, and three white glassine wax bags of fentanyl. She told police one of the baggies included “raw-cut fentanyl.” Testing later confirmed the presence of fentanyl along with methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Police said they also saw drug paraphernalia in the car including a metal spoon, a magnetized black box, a lock box and two black baggies.

While interviewing Sherwood and Wise, they stated they both sold and purchased drugs and communicated with other dealers by text or Facebook Messenger. Sherwood told police when they searched the car they’d find digital scales and several cell phones. She also told police the two had been selling drugs together and that she was getting hers from Wise.

On May 19, police searched the vehicle after obtaining a warrant and found approximately 16 multi-colored glassine bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two hydrocodone pills, and marijuana. they also found more drug paraphernalia that matched the description Sherwood gave to police, according to court documents.

Sherwood was charged with two possession with intent to sell misdemeanors, conspiracy with intent to sell, criminal use of communication facility and multiple drug possession charges.

Wise has been charged with two possession with intent to sell misdemeanors, conspiracy with intent to sell, criminal usage of culmination facility, and multiple drug possession charges.

They both await their preliminary hearing, scheduled for June 28, in Elk County Prison after failing to post bail.

