A $9.2 million sale at the St. Regis tower is the highest priced deal to close at the development and the third-highest sale this year in the Chicago area. The 91st-floor unit includes the entire floor and has panoramic views of the city and Lake Michigan. The 5,700-square-foot condo has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two balconies.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO