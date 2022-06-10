Five LaGrange gang members face 54 charges after armed robbery, attempted murder

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Multiple gang members in LaGrange are facing a total of 54 charges after an armed robbery resulted in an attempted murder, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

In the summer of 2021, LaGrange police opened an investigation after shots were fired in city limits. The investigation showed that the shots were intended to murder the victim of an armed robbery.

The following suspects face the listed charges:

Octavious Moreland, “Street”

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (9 counts)

Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault (4 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (4 counts)

Use of Firearm by Convicted Felon During the Commission of a Felony (4 counts)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Malice Murder (1 count)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Malice Murder (2 counts)

Andre Bennett, “Dre”

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts)

Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (2 counts)

Use of Firearm by Convicted Felon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (1 count)

Christopher Walton, “ Man Man”

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts)

Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (1 count)

Tamarcus Williams, “Du-Man”

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts)

Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (2 counts)

Use of Firearm by Convicted Felon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (1 count)

Kendravius Dozier, “Macc”

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (4 counts)

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (1 count)

Conspiracy to Commit Malice Murder (1 count)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Malice Murder (2 counts)

A Troup County Grand Jury returned this 54-count indictment on June 7 after the District Attorney’s Office and the LaGrange Police Department provided evidence.

