Coleman, MI

Coleman businesses welcome Restaurant: Impossible

By Dan Chalk, Tereasa Nims
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Leah's Korner Kafe is an American Diner located at 510 N 6th Street in Coleman, MI 48618. (Submitted) Coleman's business community is excited to welcome Food Network’s "Restaurant: Impossible" to Leah’s Korner Kafe next...

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell restaurant closes, employees say without notice

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe has closed its doors. It's owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
LOWELL, MI
Midland Daily News

Two popup food pantries planned in Upper Thumb this week

A pair of pop pantry free food giveaways are scheduled in the Upper Thumb during the week of June 13. The first will take place Tuesday, June 14, at Sons Life Missionary Church, 1 W. Main St., in Sebewaing. The free food distribution will take place at 10 a.m. The...
SEBEWAING, MI
Midland Daily News

Pigeon Hill delivers salted caramel porter goodness

One of my favorite things in the world is caramel. Ooey, gooey, delicious, stick-to-your-teeth caramel. It brings back memories of fall festivals and Grandma's house. It reminds me of sneaking those little Kraft square caramel pieces out of the kitchen cupboard — you know, that stash that was reserved for baking or making caramel apples. I absolutely love it. It's a taste that makes you feel comfortable and content, like just the right amount of sweater or blanket on a chilly day.
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Remembers: The greatest gift that my father ever gave me

This is my father, Gilbert Merritt, the little boy who came to Midland when he was 10 years old and lived the rest of his life here. His understanding defined my life. I had an accident with our new Ford when I was 20 and he just said, “Things happen, Babe. Are you all right?” He never said another word about the accident. (Photo provided by Virginia Florey)
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Whisler marks 100th birthday

Harry Whisler (Photo provided/Jim Jones) Former Midlander Harry Whisler is celebrating his 100th birthday. Harry was born in Minnesota on June 15, 1922 and was raised and lived in Midland. He was married to Dorothy Grice on June 19, 1942, a marriage that lasted 66 years until her death in 2008.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Portage Lake Association to hold summer launch party fundraiser

ONEKAMA — The Portage Lake Association, of Onekama, is holding a fundraiser to support a number of projects throughout the area. The event is slated for 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Canfield House Bed & Breakfast in Onekama. The $60 admission fee will include heavy hors d'oeuvres and...
ONEKAMA, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

