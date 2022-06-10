WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off June 10. It’s a three-day event that includes races, rides, and crits.

Each day, participants will have access to new courses and venues. There are also races for kids.

Schedule

You can find the weekend’s full schedule here.

Tulsa Tough begins Friday at 4 p.m. and the last ride begins Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Where can I park?

Where do I park for Friday criteriums? Any surface lot near the Blue Dome District.

Where do I park for Saturday Gran Fondos? OSU-Tulsa parking lot. Saturday Parking Map Directions to Parking

Where do I park for Saturday criteriums? Park in the surface lots near the Tulsa Arts District.

Where do I park for Sunday Gran Fondos? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street. Sunday Parking Map Directions to Parking

Where do I park for the Sunday criteriums? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street.

Where do I park for the Townie Ride? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street. Sunday Parking Map, Directions to Parking

Are there COVID protocols?

No. Tulsa Tough will follow CDC and local guidelines at the time of the event.

Start & Finish Lines

Where is the starting line for the Friday Criteriums? Third Street and Elgin Avenue

Where does the Saturday Gran Fondo start? North Elgin Avenue near Reconciliation Park; you will need to enter the start line from the north. Elgin Avenue will be blocked from Archer Street to John Hope Franklin Boulevard.

Where does the Saturday Gran Fondo finish? North of the race venue on Boston Avenue next to Griffin Communications.

How can my family find me after the Saturday Gran Fondo? Go to Guthrie Green located on Reconciliation Way and Cameron Street and Boston and Cincinnati Avenues.

Where is the starting line for the Saturday Criteriums? Reconciliation Way and Boston Avenue

Where does the Sunday Gran Fondo start? 15th Street and Riverside Drive.

Where does the Sunday Gran Fondo finish? 15th Street and Riverside Drive.

Where is the start line for Sunday Criteriums? Riverside Drive, between Houston and Indian Avenues.

Can I watch online?

Yes, you can watch the livestream here.

©2022 Cox Media Group