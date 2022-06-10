ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Tough

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdLh2_0g7CTWlK00

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off June 10. It’s a three-day event that includes races, rides, and crits.

Each day, participants will have access to new courses and venues. There are also races for kids.

Schedule

You can find the weekend’s full schedule here.

Tulsa Tough begins Friday at 4 p.m. and the last ride begins Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Where can I park?

Where do I park for Friday criteriums? Any surface lot near the Blue Dome District.

Where do I park for Saturday Gran Fondos? OSU-Tulsa parking lot. Saturday Parking Map Directions to Parking

Where do I park for Saturday criteriums? Park in the surface lots near the Tulsa Arts District.

Where do I park for Sunday Gran Fondos? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street. Sunday Parking Map Directions to Parking

Where do I park for the Sunday criteriums? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street.

Where do I park for the Townie Ride? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street. Sunday Parking Map, Directions to Parking

Are there COVID protocols?

No. Tulsa Tough will follow CDC and local guidelines at the time of the event.

Start & Finish Lines

Where is the starting line for the Friday Criteriums? Third Street and Elgin Avenue

Where does the Saturday Gran Fondo start? North Elgin Avenue near Reconciliation Park; you will need to enter the start line from the north. Elgin Avenue will be blocked from Archer Street to John Hope Franklin Boulevard.

Where does the Saturday Gran Fondo finish? North of the race venue on Boston Avenue next to Griffin Communications.

How can my family find me after the Saturday Gran Fondo? Go to Guthrie Green located on Reconciliation Way and Cameron Street and Boston and Cincinnati Avenues.

Where is the starting line for the Saturday Criteriums? Reconciliation Way and Boston Avenue

Where does the Sunday Gran Fondo start? 15th Street and Riverside Drive.

Where does the Sunday Gran Fondo finish? 15th Street and Riverside Drive.

Where is the start line for Sunday Criteriums? Riverside Drive, between Houston and Indian Avenues.

Can I watch online?

Yes, you can watch the livestream here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Crews work to repair water main break outside Discovery Lab

TULSA, Okla. — A water main break was reported outside the Discovery Lab on Riverside overnight, according to the city of Tulsa. The break happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Water was covering the road as crews worked to identify the leak in order to repair it. According to the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Miami, Okla. Fire Dept. rescues woman from the Neosho River

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami, Okla. Police Department applauded the town’s fire department for their work earlier Tuesday. The Miami Fire Department conducted a water rescue from the Neosho River. “Luckily, they were able to reach the victim and bring her to safety,” the Miami Police Department wrote...
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigating double shooting at apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot and a third person was hit in the head with a baseball bat Tuesday night at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa police said they responded to Edenwood Apartments after a fight broke out resulting in a shooting.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Post Malone coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center announced Post Malone is headed to downtown Tulsa. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will stop at the BOK for his “Twelve Carat Tour” on Friday, Oct. 28, with special guest Roddy Ricch. Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KRMG

Authorities search for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for teenage girl who has gone missing, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). 16-year-old Myangel Puckett has been missing from Tulsa, Okla. since Jan. 7, 2022. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Crime Stoppers host active shooter response forum

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 2 weeks after 4 people were killed in the shooting at Saint Francis Hospital – Tulsa’s top law enforcement leaders have come together to answer the community’s questions over active shooter situations. The event was organized by Crime Stoppers and was held...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owasso woman searching for her two missing dogs

Owasso, Okla. — An Owasso woman is search for her two dogs after they went missing on Monday. Nora and Meelo went missing on Monday, around 3 p.m., in Owasso’s Cornerstone Neighborhood between 76th and 154th east Ave in Owasso. The dogs’ owner, Beck Rolseth said they are...
OWASSO, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hope Franklin
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#What You Need#Art#Need To Know#Osu#Cdc
KRMG

Police arrest man for threatening to shoot hospital staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man for threatening to shoot hospital staff at Saint Francis South. Police said in a Facebook post, witnesses heard 63-year-old Gary Becker threaten to shoot the staff because he was upset about the food he was served, and blamed staff for losing his glasses.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after shooting at west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man in his 40′s was shot and killed at a west Tulsa apartment complex Sunday night. Sergeant Emily Michie tells us some type of family dispute led a young teenager to go looking for a family member in one of the units at the Parkview Terrace apartments.
KRMG

76-year-old with a brain injury found after Silvert Alert

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (6/14/2022) 11:20 p.m. — Authorities in Broken Arrow have confirmed that police in Sallisaw have found McCoy safely in their city. Sallisaw PD is working with BAPD to help get McCoy home. BAPDA offers their thanks to those who helped search for Mr....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMG

Man dies in Broken Arrow house fire

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A house fire in Broken Arrow, near 31st and 209th East Ave, has claimed the life of one man, according to Broken Arrow Fire Department (BAFD). Jerry Harold lives nearby and said his step father, who is also his neighbor, is the one who died in the fire.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

OBN K9 intercepts 8 kilos of cocaine and 3 kilos of fentanyl

OBN K9 ‘Trixie’ is back at it, and this time she helped intercept 8 kilos of cocaine and 3 kilos of fentanyl being trafficked through Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Facebook post. The post reads:. OBN K9 ‘Trixie’ recently intercepting 8 Kilos of Cocaine...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

BAPD: Man arrested after walking into store wearing tactical vest, carrying rifle

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department released a statement clarifying their interactions with Zachary Morrissey on June 13. On June 13, 2022 at 11:52AM a Broken Arrow city employee called 911 to report witnessing someone who they believed to be armed approaching the Broken Arrow Justice Center. Witnesses state Morrissey was at the jail on legitimate business. However, when police showed up, Morrisey was unarmed and he was not breaking the law. At no time did he attempt to enter the building with any kind of gun. We have attached a photo where Morrissey can be seen unarmed standing outside the Broken Arrow Justice Center. He properly secured his fire arms in the trunk of the vehicle that he arrived in prior to approaching the building.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy