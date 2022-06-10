ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi golf rebels WILL be allowed to compete in the Olympics, with the IOC drawing up no plans to follow the PGA and hand out indefinite bans to players taking part in Saudi-backed LIV Series

By Matt Hughes
 4 days ago

The IOC have no plans to ban the Saudi tour golf rebels from competing at the Olympics in another sign of the division that has gripped the sport.

The PGA Tour have handed out indefinite suspensions to 17 golfers who are taking part in the inaugural event of the LIV Series at the Centurion Club this week, although many are expected to appeal.

The DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - have yet to announce whether they will sanction players who have signed up to the Saudi Arabia-funded tour, but the PGA appear unlikely to get support from other sporting bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXFTu_0g7CTBTJ00
Sergio Garcia, who represented Spain at the 2016 Olympics, has joined the LIV Golf series

Sportsmail has learned that the IOC regard the issue as a private dispute between rival golf tours battling for commercial ascendency and have no plans to get involved.

The IOC are notoriously reluctant to bring political or ethical issues into sport, with president Thomas Bach this week criticising Wimbledon for their blanket ban on Russian and Belarussian players from this summer's Championships.

As a result there will be no attempt to prevent LIV Series golfers competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024, qualification for which will be run by the International Golf Federation.

