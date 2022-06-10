ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton is bound for Hollywood after Brad Pitt stops by the Mercedes factory in Northamptonshire to thrash out the details of their upcoming Formula One-inspired blockbuster

By Jonathan McEvoy
 4 days ago

'Is that who I thought it was?’ asked stunned staff at Mercedes’ factory in Brackley, Northamptonshire, recently. ‘It wasn’t Brad Pitt, was it?’

Barely credible, but true.

For the Hollywood A-lister was there to speak to Lewis Hamilton, and now the pair are making a star-strewn Formula One film together.

Pitt, 58, will play a former driver who is lured out of retirement to mentor a budding racer and then, according to website Deadline, seeks a final glorious chapter as the younger man’s team-mate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xKcQ_0g7CT8uN00
Lewis Hamilton described the opportunity to work with Hollywood star Brad Pitt as 'epic'

Hamilton, 37, is helping produce the unnamed film but, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said he probably would not appear in it.

Apple have acquired the rights to the movie, which may also feature George Clooney as a rival ‘fixer’ to Pitt’s character.

‘We are working on the script and spending time with Brad is pretty epic,’ explained Hamilton.

‘You cannot say all the racing movies in the past have been spectacular and that is something we want to change.

‘It’s about showing how great this sport is and also making sure that we keep the true racing spirit within the script, so that’s part of my role.

‘We don’t want it to be crap, which is probably why I’m not going to be a part of it!’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G36Vo_0g7CT8uN00
Brad Pitt, it has been reported, stars in the film as an old racing driver who returns to the sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYA93_0g7CT8uN00
Hamilton is working as a producer on the unnamed film but says he probably won't feature
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcVO0_0g7CT8uN00
The Brit admits racing movies in the past have not been 'spectacular' and wants to change it

Hamilton stressed that he will not be silenced in his crusade for greater diversity after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem appeared to question whether drivers should be so overt in expressing personal opinions on matters beyond the track.

Asked what Formula One should not become, Emirati Ben Sulayem responded: ‘Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving. Now, (Sebastian) Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and (Lando) Norris addresses mental health.

‘Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our beliefs over the sport all the time.’

Hamilton said: ‘I heard Mohammed clarified things later, which is positive. But it doesn’t stop us from doing what we are doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQXLb_0g7CT8uN00
Hamilton has urged his fellow drivers to be more outspoken over issues they care about
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nseMG_0g7CT8uN00
He says he won't be deterred from doing so despite recent comments from FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem

‘I encourage all the drivers to be more outspoken on things they care about.’

Meanwhile, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali will fly to South Africa next week to try to tie-up a race in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, for as early as next year.

And 2016 world champion and Sky pundit Nico Rosberg is banned from the paddock for choosing not to take a Covid vaccine, as the FIA demand.

The 36-year-old will undertake his occasional TV work from outside the cordoned-off area or from home in Monaco.

On track, Charles Leclerc was fastest in practice, ahead of the two Red Bulls. Mercedes’ George Russell came seventh with Hamilton 12th, 1.65sec off the pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwYfT_0g7CT8uN00
Brad Pitt is said to have visited the Mercedes base, near Silverstone, in Northamptonshire

