20 ideas for turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis this summer



The trick to turning your backyard into an actual outdoor oasis? Treat it like a living room. Give it all the elements of a cozy, inviting room you'd kick back in for a movie, only with items that can tolerate a bit of rain and lots of sun.

Think: soft rugs, fluffy pillows, and glowing lighting to blur the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces, with multiple areas to lounge and dine in. Then add some fun additions like a lawn game and a kiddie pool even the adults will want to swim in.

If you're looking to turn your backyard — or side yard, balcony, whatever you've got — into an oasis you can enjoy all summer right into the fall, we've rounded up 20 items that will bring resort vibes right into your own yard. For even more ideas on a budget, check out our guide to affordable outdoor entertaining essentials .

A fire pit for marshmallow roasting

Breeo X Series 19 Smokeless Fire Pit 24, available at Breeo, $349

Much like a fireplace in a living room, a fire pit anchors an outdoor gathering space with something to cozy up to on cold nights and a place to roast marshmallows after dinner. The Breeo landed in the top spot in our guide to the best fire pits , thanks to its timeless look, lifetime warranty, and ability to keep fires going for hours on end.

A comfy outdoor couch to kick back on

Brown Wicker Outdoor Loveseat, available at Outer, $2,700

It's time to ditch the notion that outdoor seating is inevitably less comfortable than our indoor couches. Outer, in particular, makes some of our favorite backyard furniture , like their cushy wicker sofa.

String lights for an evening glow

Globe Outdoor String Lights, available at Crate & Barrel, $39.95

Globe string lights are a classic for a reason: They emanate a gentle glow at night and add just a touch of Paris bistro to your backyard. String them along the fence, across a pergola, from some trees, or on the sides of a deck.

Cornhole for all ages to play

GoSports Cornhole Set, available at Wayfair, $157.25

If you're looking to collect some yard games for the summer, cornhole is the perfect place to start. It's easy to play, attractive to leave out, and one of everybody's favorites.

A cooler to keep drinks cold

Tundra 75 Hard Cooler, available at Yeti, $450

When it comes to a quality cooler, no name is quite revered like Yeti. Senior home and kitchen reporter Owen Burke says the Tundra 75 is "one of the absolute best coolers on the market." It's able to keep ice frozen for more than a week even in the middle of the summer.

Lanterns for ambience

White Rattan Lantern, available at World Market, from $19.99

These rattan lanterns are easily lit with battery-operated tea lights or an LED votive candle, which makes them safe to keep lit all evening long. They'd look lovely clustered together on a deck or perched on a small dining table.

A grill for charred veggies and fresh burgers

Weber Traveler 1 Burner Liquid Propane Portable Grill, available at The Home Depot, $399

Deputy editor Lauren Savoie found this portable gas grill outperformed more expensive models. "I've kept this grill in my apartment's backyard, and I rarely find myself needing anything bigger," she said in our guide to the best gas grills . "It's got a roomy cooktop with space for eight burgers, a small side table, built-in thermometer, and heavy-duty metal handle."

Throw pillows for naps and afternoon reads

Natural Center Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, available at West Elm, from $39.60

A set of colorful outdoor pillows pulls any backyard "room" together, and these ones from West Elm are perfect for mixing and matching with each other and other patterns. Plus, they're crafted in a fair-trade-certified facility.

A durable outdoor rug to pull the space together

Green Moroccan Diamond Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, available at Rugs USA, from $61.70

Any rug that you leave primarily outside will get its fair share of weather beating, but luckily, this on-trend Moroccan-inspired rug can withstand the elements. Plus, it comes in four colorways: from bright and cheery teal to neutral beige.

A projector screen for backyard movie nights

Outdoor Movie Screen, available at Pottery Barn, $244.50

Pair this outdoor movie screen with a portable projector to host movie screenings right in your backyard. This screen has a sturdy steel construction (so it won't topple over mid-movie) and comes with a zip-up bag for storage should you decide to take the show on the road.

A puffy outdoor blanket for chilly nights

Original Puffy Blanket, available at Rumpl, $99

Do you ever wish you could drag your bed's comforter outside for a cuddle? Well, you're in luck, because this Rumpl blanket is made specifically for the outdoors but is soft and puffy like your favorite comforter, and packs neatly into the included bag to take it on the go, too.

Solar pathway lighting for no-fuss evening light

LETMY Solar Pathway Lights, 6 Pack, available at Amazon, $49.99

Pathway lights are an easy way to add luxurious depth to your yard when night falls, as well as provide light for often-used paths. Solar-powered ones like these are simple to set and forget, as they'll recharge themselves each day.

An inflatable for impromptu swimming

Mylle Modern Inflatable Swimming Pool, available at Food52, $74.75

Kiddie pools aren't just for kids anymore. "Mylle's vinyl pools have a more sophisticated look than a typical kiddie pool," said senior reporter Jenny McGrath. This one is a great size for two adults look to cool down.

A patio heater to warm up chilly nights and extend the outdoor season

Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater, available at Amazon, $144.99

After testing patio heaters , freelance reporter Steph Coelho said this affordable one from Amazon is "now a permanent fixture on [her] deck." It's sturdy, reliable, and offers plenty of heat to extend your outdoor season.

A quality pool float for relaxing

Kelsyus Floating Lounger Pool Float, available at Amazon, $44.99

If you're one of the lucky ones with a backyard pool, a quality float is essential for making the most of your private body of water. This floating lounger is among our favorites thanks to its quality construction and convenient cup holder.

Planters for creating outdoor rooms

Kronos 28" Indoor/Outdoor Planter, available at CB2, $126.65

Using planters filled with lush greenery and perky flowers to block out "rooms" helps create the illusion of individual living spaces. These planters, for example, would be perfect to frame an outdoor seating area, while still allowing breezy sight-lines through the minimal lower half.

An expansive umbrella for a shaded escape

Auto Tilt Umbrella, available at Ballard Designs, $399.20

With quintessential stripes and a simple crank canopy, this nautical-inspired umbrella is big enough to shade multiple people with ease.

A bistro set for al fresco dining

Outdoor Wren Bistro Table & Metal Stacking Chair Set, available at West Elm, $548

Dedicated zones are a key part of making your outdoor space feel as inviting as the inside of your home, so try adding a dining area in addition to a lounging spot. This weather-resistant bistro set is also designed to stack up and out of the way should you need more room for cornhole or want to store it inside during the winter months.

A waterproof speaker for worry-free tunes

Sonos Roam, available at Sonos, $143.20

No outdoor dinner or gathering is complete without a good playlist, but it's also important that it can withstand some splashes and the occasional unexpected rain shower. The Sonos Roam is a portable, waterproof speaker that has a 10-hour battery life and comes in multiple pastel colors.

A plush lounge chair for reading and relaxing

Aeri Slate Gray Lounge Chair, available at Article, $649

The durable resin wicker of this chair means it'll stand up to rain and sun, while the thick cushion is the perfect place to plop down and read for hours on end. You could also arrange two or more of these chairs around an outdoor coffee table for a laid-back conversation area.