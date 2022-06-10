ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I get so many compliments on this $9 initial necklace, and everyone is shocked when I tell them it's from Amazon

By Kenedee Fowler
 4 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider; Joan Fisher/Photographer

  • I bought this $9 Amazon initial necklace after seeing everyone in my family wearing one.
  • The simple gold necklace is a great accessory for any outfit, and it's also a great gift idea.
  • I wear it almost every day and have taken many showers with it on and it's still like new.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BR0FE_0g7CT5GC00 MOMOL Sideways Initial Necklace $8.99 FROM AMAZON

A simple goal of mine for the year is to incorporate more jewelry into my outfits. I'm not a fan of bulky jewelry, but more so dainty and simple styles. This $9 Amazon sideways initial necklace is not only my new favorite necklace, but it has become a family favorite worn by my aunt, cousin, and mom.

The dainty gold necklace goes well with any outfit, is super lightweight, and looks and feels more expensive than it is.

This Amazon initial necklace is a favorite with everyone in my family.

Bianca Fitzpatrick

My aunt and cousin were the first in my family to purchase this affordable stainless steel initial necklace and, surprised by its price and quality, my mom bought the same necklace not long after. Fast forward to three years later, I finally decided to buy my own.

After ordering the necklace, I received it in the mail just two days later with Amazon Prime and haven't gone more than a few days without wearing it since.

After many showers with this necklace on, it still hasn't turned colors or faded.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

I'm very picky and selective regarding my jewelry because of my sensitive skin. It's also hard to find affordable jewelry that doesn't turn after a few wears. I've often fallen asleep and showered many times wearing my initial necklace because of how lightweight it is, and it still looks new. It's even sensitive skin-friendly.

At just $9, this personalized necklace is also a perfect gift idea.

This affordable, lightweight yet durable necklace makes the perfect personalized gift for a friend, significant other, or family member. Like me, they will most likely wear it daily and receive many compliments.

The bottom line is that if you're a fan of dainty jewelry, the Amazon sideways initial necklace is a great buy that doesn't cost much, is high quality for the price, and can be worn with any outfit.

$8.99 FROM AMAZON

Read the original article on Insider

