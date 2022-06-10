ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

Bee’s Best: Bradshaw Christian’s Malachi Fuller wins baseball MVP vote

By Cameron Salerno
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Bradshaw Christian High School senior Malachi Fuller won The Bee’s baseball MVP fan poll. He won the poll with over 20,000 votes and 43% of the total vote.

Fuller was a senior anchor for a Bradshaw Christian team that finished the season 26-4. The Pride won a Sac-Joaquin Section championship and ended the season with a win over 33-0 Colusa in the Northern California region Division lV championship game. Fuller was also named Sierra Valley Conference League MVP.

Granite Bay High School senior J.P. Smith finished second in the voting with 35% of the total vote. He helped lead the Grizzlies to a Sac-Joaquin Section Division ll championship and a spot in the Northern California Division ll final. Alpha Charter senior Jaxon Byrd finished third in the voting with more than 4,000 votes. Byrd and Smith will both play baseball at Sacramento State next season.

The Bee will pick its own baseball MVP and announce it with the release of our All-Metro teams in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite Bay, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Colusa, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Sacramento State#Highschoolsports#Bee S Best#Mvp#Granite Bay High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

10K+
Followers
725
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy