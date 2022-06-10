Bee’s Best: Bradshaw Christian’s Malachi Fuller wins baseball MVP vote

Bradshaw Christian High School senior Malachi Fuller won The Bee’s baseball MVP fan poll. He won the poll with over 20,000 votes and 43% of the total vote.

Fuller was a senior anchor for a Bradshaw Christian team that finished the season 26-4. The Pride won a Sac-Joaquin Section championship and ended the season with a win over 33-0 Colusa in the Northern California region Division lV championship game. Fuller was also named Sierra Valley Conference League MVP.

Granite Bay High School senior J.P. Smith finished second in the voting with 35% of the total vote. He helped lead the Grizzlies to a Sac-Joaquin Section Division ll championship and a spot in the Northern California Division ll final. Alpha Charter senior Jaxon Byrd finished third in the voting with more than 4,000 votes. Byrd and Smith will both play baseball at Sacramento State next season.

The Bee will pick its own baseball MVP and announce it with the release of our All-Metro teams in the coming weeks.