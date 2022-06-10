ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

King Boston’s Embrace Ideas Festival to deliver five days of education, discussion, and togetherness across the city

Cover picture for the articleIn the week leading up to Juneteenth, King Boston, a nonprofit program of the Boston Foundation, will host the first-ever Embrace Ideas Festival. The five-day event features presentations, art and educational experiences, performances and panel discussions from prominent antiracism experts. The festival spans June 13-17, each day centered on a new...

Officials across political spectrum condemn BDS Mapping Project as ‘antisemitic,’ ‘dangerous’ and ‘not acceptable’

BDS Boston — a local arm of the wider Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement — earlier this month released “The Mapping Project,” an illustrated web of purported connections between Jewish organizations and groups across Massachusetts that voiced support for the state of Israel, and other entities that it said had links to the Jewish nation.
WBZ “most Massachusetts news report of all time” goes viral, featuring a vox pop on dinosaur extinction

We have a soft spot for strange local news stories around here, even when they’re not about sports. The latest great one comes from Matt Shearer of Boston CBS Radio affiliate WBZ. Shearer’s segment on the closing of one of three Market Basket (a New England supermarket chain) locations on Boston Road in Middlesex County town Billerica, a segment originally featured on WBZ’s TikTok channel, got spotlighted by NBC’s Ben Collins on Twitter as “the most Massachusetts news report of all time”:
Residents Protest North Shore Birth Center Closure At Beverly Hospital

BEVERLY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Following an announcement from Beth Israel Lahey Health and Beverly Hospital last month, dozens of protestors gathered outside on Monday in opposition to the North Shore Birth Center's closure after its 42 years in service. Protest advocates say the NSBC is a midwifery practice...
Boston Chef Wins James Beard Award Despite Restaurant's Closing

The James Beard Foundation chose a Boston chef for a leadership award this year even though the pandemic forced her Park Drive restaurant to close. Chef Irene Li never reopened the business, but she turned that traumatic moment in her career – the closure of Mei Mei – into an opportunity to better serve her community.
Boston March for Our Lives rally draws thousands

BOSTON — Thousands rallied in Boston Saturday to put an end to gun violence. The group March For Our Lives organized rallies like this one across the country this weekend. They started this movement in 2018 following the Parkland School shooting. “My generation, the generation that has lived through...
Rockport Couple Continues Legacy of Local Food in Their Seaside Town

Most kids growing up in a small seaside town like Rockport dream about getting “off-island” in search of the elusive grass that is always greener in their minds. So, it’s rare to find a young couple like John and Lindsay Porter who not only have no desire to move away but are determined to make a difference in the community they live in by sharing their passion for locally sourced food and beverages.
MBTA to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" opening in Boston

BOSTON -- From Boston to Broadway, the Emerson Colonial Theater has once again become to the go-to spot to launch a new show headed to the Great White Way. "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" will open at the Emerson Colonial Theater on June 21 and will run through July 31.Director Michael Mayer, who won a Tony for directing "Spring Awakening," says the Colonial is the perfect spot for the pre-Broadway tryout because Boston audiences are smart and discerning.The theater itself is filled with history.Stephen Sondheim developed "Follies" and "A Little Night Music" at the theatre. Also, Bob Fosse's "Dancin" made its world debut there.Since a 2018 renovation, three productions -- "Moulin Rouge," David Byrne's "Utopia," and "Plaza Suite" -- went directly from the Colonial stage to Broadway."A Beautiful Noise" star Will Swenson says Neil Diamond is so beloved here, it was a no-brainer to have the show open in Boston.His co-star, Linda Powell told WBZ-TV Boston audiences are sophisticated and can give the feedback needed to shape the show, and figure out what is and is not working.
Holy Cross names science complex after Dr. Fauci

WORCESTER, Mass. — The College of the Holy Cross named its science complex after one of its most notable alumni, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a 1962 graduate of the Worcester college. The school dedicated its Integrated Science Complex to Fauci during his 60th class reunion on Saturday.
American Heritage Museum to host Tanks Wings and Wheels Weekend

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will host its Tanks, Wings and Wheels Weekend later this month at its location off Main Street near the Hudson/Stow town line. The weekend will involve programming on June 18 and June 19, with each of the site’s three museums open to guests.
Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham to debate Monday in livestreamed event at UMass Boston Kennedy Institute

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham, who represent a wide ideological divide, will come together in Boston on Monday afternoon for a livestreamed debate. The debate will take place at noon at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Boston. Moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier, it will be streamed live on the network’s Fox Nation platform.
Do adults sleep better alone or with someone else in bed?

BOSTON – Do you think adults sleep better alone or with someone else in the bed? The answer may surprise you. You would think that if you have a whole bed to yourself, you’d be more likely to get a good’s night sleep than if you have someone sleeping right beside you who might toss and turn or snore. Turns out, that’s not true.
