King Boston’s Embrace Ideas Festival to deliver five days of education, discussion, and togetherness across the city

BOSTON -- From Boston to Broadway, the Emerson Colonial Theater has once again become to the go-to spot to launch a new show headed to the Great White Way. "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" will open at the Emerson Colonial Theater on June 21 and will run through July 31.Director Michael Mayer, who won a Tony for directing "Spring Awakening," says the Colonial is the perfect spot for the pre-Broadway tryout because Boston audiences are smart and discerning.The theater itself is filled with history.Stephen Sondheim developed "Follies" and "A Little Night Music" at the theatre. Also, Bob Fosse's "Dancin" made its world debut there.Since a 2018 renovation, three productions -- "Moulin Rouge," David Byrne's "Utopia," and "Plaza Suite" -- went directly from the Colonial stage to Broadway."A Beautiful Noise" star Will Swenson says Neil Diamond is so beloved here, it was a no-brainer to have the show open in Boston.His co-star, Linda Powell told WBZ-TV Boston audiences are sophisticated and can give the feedback needed to shape the show, and figure out what is and is not working.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO