Phoenix, AZ

Suns F Mikal Bridges Drafts Top Five Food Options

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

When it comes to food options, Mikal Bridges has his dining outlined to his liking in a food draft.

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges made headlines last week when he appeared on JJ Redick's "The Old Man & the Three" podcast to discuss how the team fell apart in their playoff series against Dallas.

Bridges spent a solid 12 minutes talking to Redick and co-host Tommy Alter on Phoenix's end to the season, and even discussed what it was like playing against Luka Doncic.

What many didn't know (or perhaps care about) was Bridges made another appearance on the podcast later in the episode after Gary Payton spoke with the guys.

Typically at the end of each episode, Redick and Alter will have their guest to a draft-style ranking list where a topic is chosen and the three ultimately try to pick their top five of whatever it is they're discussing.

When Bridges made his appearance, the boys gave him the daunting task of drafting his top five food options from restaurants, fast food places, etc.

So, how did the All-NBA first team defensive player fare? That's up for you to decide if his skills on the court match his taste buds.

Mikal Bridges Drafts Top Five Food Options

"Listen, my picks are for the crowd. Okay? My picks are for the crowd right now and what they would love that's super fire every time," said Bridges, who had the pleasure of taking the first pick.

1. French Fries From Checkers

"I'm going back to when I was young and always super wired, so my first pick … I would love to take Checkers french fries, sir. I'm going to leave that there and that's my first pick. Best fries I've ever had."

2. Chicken Parm From Maggiano's Little Italy

"How do you not love Maggiano's? When I was in college, yeah, take your girl to Maggiano's. Yeah, you big money out there!"

3. Chicken Bowl From Chipotle

"I got something else, that's okay. Chicken bowl from Chipotle is my pick."

4. Chips and Queso From Qdoba

"If you've ever had Qdoba, and you don't get their chips and queso, then I don't really want to speak to you. This is for the fans, man. Like something you've gotta get when you go there, like every time."

5. Waffle Fries From Chick-Fil-A

"The waffle fries from Chick-Fil-A, man … Save the best for last. Sleepers."

The guys ultimately ragged on Bridges for drafting chips and queso, but did give props for the value of drafting the waffle fries in the final round. Bridges was hesitant to stick with his Chipotle pick, nearly changing his mind before sticking with it.

Here's how the other drafts panned out:

Tommy Alter

1. Blooming Onion From Outback

2. Southern Tour of Italy From Olive Garden

3. Honeypepper Chicken Tenders From Applebee's

4. Land/Sea (Surf and Turf) From Benihana

5. Animal Style Burger From In-N-Out

JJ Reddick

1. Hashbrowns From Waffle House

2. Bang-Bang Shrimp From Bonefish

3. Chicken Lettuce Wraps From P.F. Changs

4. Famous French Dip at Hillstone's/Houston's

5. Country Fried Steak From Cracker Barrel

