What’s Working: How to keep kids reading this summer

By Devon Walsh
 4 days ago

MOBILE Ala. ( WKRG ) — In tonight’s What’s Working, preventing the summer slide. Now that school is out, it can be a challenge to get your kids to read. WKRG stopped by Dodge Elementary’s Literacy Camp to gather some sure-fire ways to get your kids to read this summer.

Reading Specialist, Tricia McKinney, says the summer slide is real.

“Yes, there can be a regression. The phrase ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it, is 100 percent true,’ especially with reading and math facts.”

McKinney says that children should have a book in their hands each day. For kindergartners, five to ten minutes of reading a day may be reasonable. For first graders, you can increase that by five to ten minutes, and more as the children age. She also encourages parents to ask their children questions about what they are reading.

“It’s important to just put a book in your child’s hand. Have them read to you, or you read to them. Talk to your child about what they are reading,” McKinney said.

For middle schoolers or high schoolers who might be reluctant to read, she suggests giving them an incentive.

“I would make it an incentive. Once we get this done, we can do the other things. Break it up over the day. If you have a 14-year-old, maybe 30 minutes throughout the day, not 30 minutes all at one time. You can let them break it up into ten-minute increments if they need to,” McKinney said.

Teachers advise parents not to worry so much about what your children are reading (as long as it’s appropriate). Just make sure they are reading something so they are ready for the next school year.

WKRG News 5

