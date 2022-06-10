ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Manchester Family YMCA reopens after 2-year, $5 million renovation

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A grand opening ceremony will be held tomorrow for the new and improved Manchester Family YMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond broke ground to renovate and upgrade the Manchester Family YMCA two years ago, in February of 2020. After a $5 million renovation, the YMCA – located on Hull Street Road – is ready to open its doors to the public.

The Manchester Family YMCA offers swimming, wellness, sports and childcare programming as well as a dedicated Welcome Center for community programs and social needs navigation.

The multi-million dollar renovation includes a newly designed watch space, mind and body studio, expanded lobby complete with social area, renovated locker rooms, a revamped gymnasium, as well as a dedicated Welcome Center, offering coordination of basic needs services as well as programs through community partners that are open to the public.

The grand opening ceremony will take place Saturday, June 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Manchester Family YMCA location, 7540 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, Va .

